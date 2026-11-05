Nintendo Switch 2 sales dropped by 41% from last year due to console's price increase — pressure to release more big games to make up for shortfall

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Nintendo is going to need more games to convince gamers to buy the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 boxes on a shelf
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nintendo Switch 2 sales have dropped 41% in the second fiscal quarter compared to the same quarter last year, as reported by CNBC and as predicted by Kantan Games CEO Serkan Toto at the beginning of June, selling only 2.67 million units from July to September. Nintendo is still sticking to its forecast of 16.5 million units sold by the end of the fiscal quarter, but is under pressure from investors to release more big hits to sell more Switch 2 units to hit its goal.

In Japan’s second fiscal quarter running from July 1 to September 30, Nintendo increased the price for the Switch 2 in the US, Canada, and Japan after an initial price hike in Japan earlier this year. Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games Inc., which tracks and analyzes the Japanese game industry, expected that the price increase would lead to a decrease in sales. Despite the prediction coming true, Nintendo is assuring its investors that it would hit its forecast of 16.5 million units sold by March 31, 2027, the end of Japan’s current fiscal year.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    Sony & MS gonna realize same thing when next gen consoles dont sell because most ppl cant afford to spend a grand to 1200 on a console.

    Games wont change that.
    Reply
  • Staying RightBehindYou
    hotaru251 said:
    Sony & MS gonna realize same thing when next gen consoles dont sell because most ppl cant afford to spend a grand to 1200 on a console.

    Games wont change that.
    I think the price will be much higher 1500 -2000
    Reply
  • MobileJAD
    Me in 2026: "wow! I can't afford the new gaming console!"
    Gaming console brand: "we released cool new games for our new console!"
    Also me in 2026: "wow nice games! But I stlll can't afford your expensive gaming console!"
    Reply