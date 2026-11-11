Nintendo unleashes DMCA takedown wave against open-source Switch modchip firmware, 144 tools disabled — Picofly, SX Core, and HWFLY among casualties following criminal trial victory

News
By
Published

Even open-source isn't safe from Nintendo's legal team

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Getty)
3

Nintendo has set its famously litigious sights on the open-source firmware that powers hardware modchips on Nintendo Switch. Earlier this week, GitHub posted a DCMA request from Nintendo of America confirming that an entire network of 144 total repositories, including the parent repository, was taken down. Mod chip firmware for hardware including SX Core, SX Lite, Picofly, and HWFLY was targeted.

Early original Nintendo Switch consoles shipped with an unpatchable hardware exploit found in the device's recovery mode, which has since been patched in later units such as the Switch Lite and Switch OLED (the modchip hack doesn't work on Switch 2). As such, running custom software on patched Switches requires hardware modification, soldering a microchip like a Picofly, HWFLY, or SX Core to your Switch's motherboard. These chips require firmware, specifically code that can perform the voltage glitching required during boot to hack the Switch.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

3 Comments Comment from the forums