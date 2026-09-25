Nintendo wins $4.5 million lawsuit against Switch pirate by default — defendant allegedly moderated r/SwitchPirates and sold pirated Switch games

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The defendant stopped cooperating with Nintendo, leading to the lawsuit and the default judgment.

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Nintendo of America just won a lawsuit against James Williams, who allegedly moderated the r/SwitchPirates subreddit and sold pirated Switch games online. According to Aftermath, the company sued Williams in June 2024 for copyright violations. However, they failed to respond even after several months, so the company asked for and received a default judgement in their favor.

The court is now directing Williams to pay $4.5 million to Nintendo of America for damages and shut down the pirated shops they control. “To effectuate this injunction, Williams shall immediately disable access to all online ‘shops’ that he operates or otherwise controls which have offered to the public extensive libraries of pirated Nintendo Switch games for download,” Washington court clerk Joshua C. Lewis and deputy clerk Natalie Wood said in the default judgement filing.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • coolitic
    They didn't do it this time, but I like it when Tom's introduces them as "notoriously litigious Nintendo".
    Reply
  • RealityChex
    This article was confusing to read, due to the nonsensical use of they and them when referring to one dude.

    I went back to re-read the beginning to see if Nintendo had actually sued more defendants than Mr. Williams as part of this case.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    and sold pirated Switch games online.

    and justfully deserved thats an actual crime
    Reply
  • jl4980
    RealityChex said:
    This article was confusing to read, due to the nonsensical use of they and them when referring to one dude.
    "They" has been used as a singular pronoun in English since 1375. So it's been a singular pronoun for 651 years, which is longer than a lot of English words have existed. I get it though, English is notoriously difficult for non-native speakers to learn, but keep at it, you'll get there eventually, and then maybe your reading comprehension will improve to the point where simple articles like this one aren't so confusing.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    jl4980 said:
    "They" has been used as a singular pronoun in English since 1375.
    No it hasn't...It was used in 1375 and for a while but it shifted to mean plural in the 18th century, that's some 300 years for it to have become purely NOT singular.
    Grammatical Shift: The rule prescribing that "they" must be strictly plural was introduced by prescriptive grammarians in the 18th century, similar to how "you" shifted from a strictly plural pronoun to a singular one centuries earlier.
    Reply
  • DS426
    RealityChex said:
    This article was confusing to read, due to the nonsensical use of they and them when referring to one dude.

    I went back to re-read the beginning to see if Nintendo had actually sued more defendants than Mr. Williams as part of this case.

    jl4980 said:
    "They" has been used as a singular pronoun in English since 1375. So it's been a singular pronoun for 651 years, which is longer than a lot of English words have existed. I get it though, English is notoriously difficult for non-native speakers to learn, but keep at it, you'll get there eventually, and then maybe your reading comprehension will improve to the point where simple articles like this one aren't so confusing.
    More specifically, it's used to refer to a singular person when sex/gender isn't known; English otherwise doesn't have a masculinity-neutral word for a person beyond sharing the same word that can also be plural.

    Confusing, yes. That's English for you.
    Reply
  • sudokill
    TerryLaze said:
    No it hasn't...It was used in 1375 and for a while but it shifted to mean plural in the 18th century, that's some 300 years for it to have become purely NOT singular.
    What is that? An AI summary telling you that a handful of prescriptivists didnt like how a word was being used?

    Guess what? Language isn't prescriptive. It wasn't in the 18th century and it isn't now. Singular 'they' has been used for many hundreds of years. This didn't stop being true in the 18th century just because some grammarians said so.
    Reply