Nintendo’s latest Zelda remake already circulating online as a Switch 2 ROM — OpenAI-assisted software jailbreak, new game dumper let pirates share game for free, immediately following release

Nintendo’s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has reportedly been dumped the same day it launched on the Switch 2. The game launched today, but ONE jailbreak says copies of the original 1.0.0 release and its 1.1.1 update are already circulating outside Nintendo's official distribution channels. The update reportedly weighs 23 GB.

The leak is not entirely surprising. Physical copies had already started turning up at buyers' homes several days before the release date. Footage of the game was already appearing online by Nov. 1. Those early cartridges gave hackers access to the remake before most players could get their hands on it, with some gamers sharing videos of themselves playing the game on social media.



However, the game still remains far from playable on PC, with emulators struggling to render its graphics correctly. Some users encountered washed-out visuals or black screens, while others saw terrain bleeding through objects or could not get past the title screen.

🚨 BIZARRO! ZELDA: OCARINA OF TIME RODANDO NO PC! O jogo já teve seu dump realizado e está sendo executado no PC através de emulação. Sim, estamos falando de um game que ainda não lançou oficialmente rodando fora do hardware original da Nintendo! https://t.co/giO956ssnINovember 5, 2026

Notably, the game is identified by title ID 0400486024DEC000, with its report naming two tools involved in extracting the files: ‘ns2jb and OunceCake’. The first is a software jailbreak developed by security researcher Sammy ‘pepsipu’ Hajhamid.

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Last month, Hajhamid explained how he managed to get code running on Nintendo's latest console without installing a modchip, and also described what the exploit does: "This lets us run homebrew, reverse engineer and mod Switch 2 games, back up save files off the Switch, and access most of the Switch 2’s peripherals through MMIO. To my knowledge, it’s the first such exploit for the Switch 2."

That opens up several possibilities for homebrew developers and researchers as well as pirates, but ns2jb has limitations. It is a tethered jailbreak, meaning it has to be activated again after the console restarts. The exploit also does not provide unrestricted kernel access. The same extraction method has reportedly been used with two other games: Deltarune Chapters 1-4 and Mario Kart World.

This is not the first time hackers have found a way into Nintendo's hardware. Just a day after Switch 2 went on sale in June 2025, an exploit that allowed hackers to run custom code on the system popped up, although it did not provide root access or a full jailbreak. Cartridge-based backups have also caused headaches. In August this year, we reported that Nintendo had targeted more than 400 GitHub repositories , with 401 repos removed following seven Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices. Several Yuzu forks were among the affected projects.

Nintendo has not publicly commented on the Ocarina of Time dump or the nsj2b exploit yet. However, SmileBASIC 4, the application used to launch the jailbreak, has disappeared from the Nintendo eShop following the exploit’s disclosure.