Nintendo’s latest Zelda remake already circulating online as a Switch 2 ROM — OpenAI-assisted software jailbreak, new game dumper let pirates share game for free, immediately following release

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Nintendo's new Zelda remake has barely launched, but hackers have already found a way to extract its game files and circulate copies online

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nintendo’s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has reportedly been dumped the same day it launched on the Switch 2. The game launched today, but ONE jailbreak says copies of the original 1.0.0 release and its 1.1.1 update are already circulating outside Nintendo's official distribution channels. The update reportedly weighs 23 GB.

The leak is not entirely surprising. Physical copies had already started turning up at buyers' homes several days before the release date. Footage of the game was already appearing online by Nov. 1. Those early cartridges gave hackers access to the remake before most players could get their hands on it, with some gamers sharing videos of themselves playing the game on social media.

However, the game still remains far from playable on PC, with emulators struggling to render its graphics correctly. Some users encountered washed-out visuals or black screens, while others saw terrain bleeding through objects or could not get past the title screen.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.