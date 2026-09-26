27-year-old GTA 2 gets full path tracing and 60 FPS frame generation via RTX Remix — custom Direct3D 9 wrapper modernizes classic with custom Direct3D 9 bridge, unlocks dynamic lighting

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Anywhere City glows brighter than ever.

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While gamers wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, whether on their consoles or gaming PCs with one of the best graphics cards, they can relive one of the franchise's most memorable titles. Modder gebdag has unveiled GTA2 RTX Remix, a mod that harnesses Nvidia’s RTX Remix technology to add full path tracing and dynamic time-of-day cycles to the 27-year-old classic, Grand Theft Auto 2.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.