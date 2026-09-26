27-year-old GTA 2 gets full path tracing and 60 FPS frame generation via RTX Remix — custom Direct3D 9 wrapper modernizes classic with custom Direct3D 9 bridge, unlocks dynamic lighting

While gamers wait for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, whether on their consoles or gaming PCs with one of the best graphics cards, they can relive one of the franchise's most memorable titles. Modder gebdag has unveiled GTA2 RTX Remix, a mod that harnesses Nvidia’s RTX Remix technology to add full path tracing and dynamic time-of-day cycles to the 27-year-old classic, Grand Theft Auto 2.

Grand Theft Auto 2, released in 1999, used older graphics APIs such as DirectDraw and an earlier version of Direct3D. The problem is that these legacy APIs create a technical barrier to modern technologies like RTX Remix. Nvidia's platform lacks native support for DirectDraw and only plays well with Direct3D 9. It requires a wrapper to interface with previous versions of Direct3D, which is where the GTA2 RTX Remix comes in.

Modder gebdag ingeniously developed a custom Direct3D 9 renderer for Grand Theft Auto 2. It acts as a generational bridge between the original game and Nvidia’s RTX Remix. To do so, the mod relies on two DLLs (gta2dx9.dll and gta2dx9_vid.dll) that serve as translators, converting the game's legacy graphics pipeline into a modern Direct3D 9 renderer that RTX Remix can understand. As a result, RTX Remix can interpret Grand Theft Auto 2's visuals in real time and do its magic.

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As you can see in the embedded video below, the mod preserves the core gameplay fans will appreciate while adding a dramatic graphic overhaul to the classic top-down action title. Anywhere City now looks like a living metropolis, with realistic lighting and shadow effects throughout. The dynamic day-night cycle is a great addition that lets you see the sun set and the moon rise. Things like explosions, vehicle fires, or neon signs now have their own light sources with glows and reflections. Press F4 to open the menu and tweak the lighting to your taste.

Here comes a GTA2 RTX Remix mod with full path tracing + dynamic time of day! From modder gabdeg 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dZ0eMyIfmsSeptember 25, 2026

The graphics revamp is just one of the mod’s improvements. Beyond the eye-candy upgrade, it also adds other features to bring Grand Theft Auto 2 up to modern standards. While the original was limited to a 4:3 native aspect ratio, the mod supports widescreen 16:9 displays, giving gamers a more immersive view of Anywhere City. The mod also improves gameplay by adding support for frame rates up to 60 FPS through Frame Generation technology. It also fixes the nuisance of cars and pedestrians popping in at the screen edges.

GTA2 RTX Remix is an open-source project available on GitHub. To use the mod, you will need a copy of Grand Theft Auto 2. The modder tested it specifically with version 9.6, which Rockstar Games distributed for free in 2004. You will also need a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or Windows 11, along with the required RTX Remix runtime files.

RTX Remix has opened the floodgates to a plethora of mods from studios and the modding community that transform some of the most beloved games from our childhood. Now, Grand Theft Auto 2 has joined this notable list, which also includes Need For Speed Carbon, Tomb Raider, Max Payne, and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, to name just a few.

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