Nvidia patents AI chatbot to streamline PC game optimization — could one day help developers better optimize their games with requests made in plain English

A newly published patent shows that Nvidia has been working on an AI chatbot that could make it quicker and easier for developers to optimize their PC games. The chatbot would be capable of receiving a plain English request for help before running diagnostics based on the specific issue at hand.

PC gamers are well aware of the impact of poor optimization on games. And while there are tools available to developers that help them identify issues and then address them, they require specialist knowledge to use. They also take time, something that developers rarely have — especially as they get closer to a release date.

The patent, first spotted by Patentlyze, could help. It depicts a chatbot-like interface in which developers would be able to outline the issue that they are seeing. They would be able to do so using normal language, allowing even relatively inexperienced developers to use the tool.

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Example questions provided by the patent include "What is causing the micro-stutter during camera cuts?" and "Why is frame time spiking when ray-traced reflections enter the viewport?".

Once the question has been posed, the AI would then write a diagnostic specific to the issue before automatically running it on the GPU and then providing the results for interpretation. The developer would then be able to implement any fixes and re-run any testing that is still required.

The patent doesn't make it clear whether there will be any validation or testing of the diagnostic code this tool would create, something that may give some pause. Test results are only as strong as the test that was used to get them, and developers will need to trust that Nvidia's chatbot is up to the job before relying on it.

However, it's important to remember that companies like Nvidia apply for countless patents every year. Not all of those patents turn into shipping products or features, and there is no guarantee that this one will ever see the light of day. That being said, it does seem similar to G-Assist, a chatbot-like tool that allows gamers to get AI-powered assistance for their GeForce RTX PC. Nvidia has also sought to bring its AI chops to bear on other aspects of gaming, not least DLSS 5 and its multiple AI modes for different levels of detail — whether gamers want it or not.

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For gamers, the hope will be that this patent will result in a tool that makes it easier for game developers to optimize their wares ahead of release.

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