Arc Raiders publisher developing AI anti-cheat stack in escalating war with cheaters — game license blacklisting and zero-second-chance permabans now standard

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There's no place for cheaters in Speranza.

Arc Raiders promotional image on Steam
(Image credit: Embody)

The publisher behind Arc Raiders is now training in-house AI models to detect cheating as the arms race escalates with persistent cheaters. Cheating on online games is a perennial problem, and it only gets worse the more a title becomes popular, which is why the Arc Raiders developer released an update on its anti-cheat measures. According to Arc Raiders executive producer Aleks, Embody has been working on the issue, and it has deliberately been scant on details to make it harder for cheat engine makers to adapt. However, this stance has been frustrating some players, which is why the company finally gave some details of what it has been working on behind the scenes.

Embody said that it’s already using kernel-level anti-cheat from Denuvo, and that it also detects cheaters using Anybrain’s AI service. But aside from those third-party providers, the company said that it’s also using artificial intelligence to build in-house models to help detect cheating. “In addition to kernel-level protection from Denuvo and detections from Anybrain, we’re using a growing set of in-house models built around machine-learning and other data,” Aleks wrote. “These systems work together to identify suspicious behavior and build confidence before action is taken, while allowing us to continue improving detection as new cheats emerge.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cackys
    Who is Embody?
    Reply
  • usertests
    cackys said:
    Who is Embody?
    Did somebody confuse Embark Studios with this? https://embody.co/blogs/gaming-with-immerse/immerse-gaming-arc-raiders-sound-settings
    Second result for "Embody arc raiders". First is this article.
    Reply