Buying used CPUs can expose users to existing bans from anti-cheat engines, and there's no way to check for violations before purchase — some anti-cheat engines enforce permanent bans, while others have an expiration date

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Who knew that saving money could potentially come with a hardware ban?

Valorant PC
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

A gamer from Germany bought a used AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and got slapped with a Valorant ban. u/After-Cartoonist-196 shared the problem on the r/PCBauder subreddit [machine translated]; although the processor worked perfectly fine when they ran their computer, they were immediately kicked out after they fired up the game. When they reached out to Riot for support, they found out that the CPU they bought on Sep. 21, 2026, was blacklisted by Vanguard on Aug. 12, 2026, because its previous user apparently cheated on Valorant. However, while the CPU has a ban enforced, Riot Games says the ban duration is four months. In contrast, other anti-cheat engines enforce permanent bans using similar hardware ID systems.

pcbaumeister
 from r/PCBaumeister/comments/1wqomor/gebrauchte_cpu_erlaubt_kein_valorant
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Vicecrow
    However, gamers who are tired of cheaters, trolls, and griefers would agree that anti-cheat systems have become crucial to make online games playable.

    If need to install a anti cheat to play a game, I don't play IT.
    It's not safe to the machine, If they have acess to your hardware ID, What they can do in the kernel level?
    If has anti-cheat you are the product!
    Reply
  • qxp
    Vicecrow said:
    However, gamers who are tired of cheaters, trolls, and griefers would agree that anti-cheat systems have become crucial to make online games playable.

    If need to install a anti cheat to play a game, I don't play IT.
    It's not safe to the machine, If they have acess to your hardware ID, What they can do in the kernel level?
    If has anti-cheat you are the product!

    The CPUID instruction can be executed easily from userspace and does not require kernel access. So it is only a security issue from privacy standpoint. Some systems allow to disable CPUID, but I would not be surprised that the anti-cheat software might have an issue with that.

    The problem described in the article is exactly why people were pushing back on reporting information that identifies individual CPUs.

    Of course, anti-cheat software might need kernel access for other reasons.. I would agree this is too intrusive.
    Reply