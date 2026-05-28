'Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4' developer promises PC focus — Infinity Ward promises extensive optimization and is dropping older consoles

Call of Duty has a massive gravitational pull. With Modern Warfare 4, developer Infinity Ward has detailed performance optimizations and extensive graphical options for the PC port. Infinity Ward went as far as saying this title has a "focus on PC." The studio also dropped support for older consoles for this release, too — only PlayStation 5/Pro, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 owners need apply.

For this entry, Infinity Ward promises a "major leap in visual quality," and says the game was "built natively for current-generation consoles and PC", something many might take to mean that the graphics engine is now free from whichever technical shackles kept it bound to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

When it comes to PC specifics, the studio had a lot to say, namely that there will be platform-specific performance optimizations, and that MW4 will include "multiple upscaling and frame generation options" among "extended graphics options" including support for Nvidia's excellent DLSS 4.5.

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Any AAA release on PC is now expected to have extensive graphical options, upscaling, and frame generation from the get-go, but Infinity Ward's statement is very much welcome regardless — particularly in a landscape of high-budget releases that don't even look all that great while having downright unreal system requirements to run halfway decently.

The studio says the PC version of the graphics engine offers better ray-tracing and faster-performing ray-traced reflections (all likely due to Ray Reconstruction features of both Nvidia and AMD cards), as well as higher-quality ambient occlusion, shadows, and volumetric effects. Infinity Ward also calls out "competitive-focused settings" to prioritize FPS during intense matches.

Should it pan out as advertised, Infinity Ward's efforts will be a breath of fresh air. There's no denying the graphical brilliance of the games, but broadly speaking, the PC releases of contemporary entries have been mixed when it comes to performance. While the multiplayer portions are generally well-optimized due to the hyper-fast nature of the gameplay, the single-player campaigns have long been plagued by stuttering, mainly induced by on-demand shader compilation, eliciting entire treatises on how to tune game and driver settings.

There's also the fact that in this day and age, neither new graphics cards nor fresh consoles are bound to happen soon thanks to the AI hardware crunch. In turn, this hopefully forces major studios and publishers to actually devote more resources to optimization, instead of riding the now-flat wave of regular hardware upgrades. The subpar performance and graphics of far too many modern titles can't hold a lumen to efforts like Crimson Desert, Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, and God of War Ragnarök. Maybe studios not having new hardware to play with is a blessing, so they can work on actually making use of the hardware we already have.

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