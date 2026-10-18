Free web-based chip fab engineering game goes viral in Taiwan — game is a realistic and stressful simulation, ‘basically a horror game’ say some players

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Fab24hr: A Day in the Life of a Semiconductor Wafer Factory Worker is a no-install 3D web game with a 12-chapter story mode.

Fab24hr wafer fab engineering game
(Image credit: Fab24hr)

A new 3D web game where you live "A Day in the Life of a Semiconductor Wafer Factory Worker" has gone viral in Taiwan, where it was developed. Available in Chinese, English, and Japanese, Fab24hr is a work simulator where you play one of several semiconductor engineer roles in a blocky isometric 3D factory. Though the graphics might look basic, Taiwan’s TVBS news says that the game is so realistic that it resonates with fab workers but not always in a good way – some have likened it to "a horror game" or "prison" [machine translation].

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.