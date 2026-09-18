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Control Resonant PC performance tested: 28 GPUs take us back to the Oldest House and a warped Manhattan cityscape

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A new chapter in a beloved saga doubles as a technical showcase for path tracing

Control Resonant gameplay
(Image credit: Remedy)
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2019’s Control followed Jesse Faden into the ever-shifting, paranormally corrupted brutalist innards of the Oldest House, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control, where she became the new FBC director, fought the invading forces of the Hiss, and sought the truth about the fate of her kidnapped brother Dylan.

Control Resonant marks the next chapter in the siblings’ story, as Dylan reawakens to discover that Jesse has gone missing and that the Hiss threat has escaped the Oldest House and corrupted Manhattan. Using his own powers and guided by the mysterious Board, Dylan sets out to find Jesse, combat the Hiss incursion, and uncover the mysteries of a new paranormal entity at work in the twisted Manhattan cityscape.

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Finally, at 4K, only the RTX 5090 can deliver the coveted 60 FPS average
    I wish reviewers would focus a bit on 1% lows, rather than max/average FPS. For the 5090 at 4k, because the 1% lows are below 60 FPS, it will be a stutter fest. That's not enjoyable, even if it's the coveted '60fps' that the writer/s seem to focus on. Meh!
    Reply
  • Makaveli
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    I wish reviewers would focus a bit on 1% lows, than max/average FPS. For the 5090 at 4k, because the 1% lows are below 60 FPS, it will be a stutter fest. That's not enjoyable, even if it's the coveted '60fps' that the writer/s seem to focus on. Meh!
    This.

    I don't see this as a win either wow we got to 60FPS on a $5000+ gpu

    So upscaling and FG is needed on this game by default.....
    Reply
  • salgado18
    Makaveli said:
    This.

    I don't see this as a win either wow we got to 60FPS on a $5000+ gpu

    So upscaling and FG is needed on this game by default.....
    As I believe will be the norm, unfortunately
    Reply
  • Enemor99
    This test is not really fair, because even RT low enables a bit of path tracing, and since they only implemented Nvidia's Ray reconstruction, the other GPUs just can't keep up. If you disable indirect lightning in the RT tests, the 9070xt is actually almost as fast as the 5080.

    This is clearly a title meant to be marketing for Nvidia and you didn't really analyze the results enough, bad review.
    Reply
  • VizzieTheViz
    The game looks fine, but not so incredible that this kind of crappy performance seems in any way justified.

    If your game performs like this with these graphics you’re just doing something wrong as a developer.
    Reply
  • stuff and nonesense
    Makaveli said:
    This.

    I don't see this as a win either wow we got to 60FPS on a $5000+ gpu

    So upscaling and FG is needed on this game by default.....
    “The way it’s meant to be played”
    Reply
  • Eximo
    I'm still trying to remember the game that was "Powered by ATI" but didn't work on a whole generation of Radeon cards. 4000/5000 series if I recall.
    Reply
  • blppt
    LMAO---my 6900XT is toast at 4k with RT on. The 6800XT got like 12fps.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Eximo said:
    I'm still trying to remember the game that was "Powered by ATI" but didn't work on a whole generation of Radeon cards. 4000/5000 series if I recall.
    By chance was the Star Wars KOTOR? I seem to remember that. IIRC it was to do with the Open GL driver.
    Reply
  • Eximo
    Roland Of Gilead said:
    By chance was the Star Wars KOTOR? I seem to remember that. IIRC it was to do with the Open GL driver.
    It was my friend who had the 4850x2 and was disappointed at not being able to run something.
    Reply