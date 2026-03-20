Crimson Desert offers no support for Intel GPUs — developer Pearl Abyss says 'please refer to the refund policy'

If you haven't been paying attention to gaming news, folks have been hyping new single-player action RPG Crimson Desert pretty hard lately. To be fair, it's a great game, with deep action combat, a sprawling open world to explore, and killer current-generation graphics. If you're keen to play the game but you have an Intel Arc GPU, however, bad news—you're out of luck.

Turns out, users with Intel graphics simply can't play Crimson Desert at all. It's not a situation where the performance is bad, or there are major bugs, or anything like that. The game simply won't even start, throwing up an error saying that "The graphics device is currently not supported."