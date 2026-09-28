Denuvo cracking group DenuvOwO reportedly disbands — lawsuit from Irdeto has a chilling effect, but cracking continues as piracy hub purges links

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Voices38 and the Rune group are still expertly whittling away at Denuvo cracks, though.

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Irdeto, the company behind the much-maligned and performance-sapping DRM software Denuvo, has just scored itself an apparent win. According to reports circulating online, DenuvOwO, the group that came up with the hypervisor-based bypass (HV) of Denuvo, has disbanded. Although it wasn't spelled out, a piracy scene source close to the matter stated that the action was probably due to Irdeto's lawsuit against known cracker Voices38. The HV bypass itself, rather than the games, is a DRM-breaking tool, and one that disables system-level protections to run, to boot.

The well-known CS.Rin forum was oftentimes the first place where links to DenuvOwO HV-bypassed games first appeared, and it has removed all links to said titles and banned some of the group's members. Despite the fact that the site is hosted in Russia, the likely explanation is that since Irdeto is now reaching out to multiple third-party services searching for Voices38's identity, CS.Rin wishes to reduce its exposure to far-reaching laws like the DMCA.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    Seems theres already a replacement taking up the helm for HV bypassing. (reason owo was mentioned is due to popularity & a specific places rules only wanting one group handling it)
    Its effectively hydra in they can kill one head and another replaces it after.
    Reply