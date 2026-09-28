Denuvo cracking group DenuvOwO reportedly disbands — lawsuit from Irdeto has a chilling effect, but cracking continues as piracy hub purges links

Irdeto, the company behind the much-maligned and performance-sapping DRM software Denuvo, has just scored itself an apparent win. According to reports circulating online, DenuvOwO, the group that came up with the hypervisor-based bypass (HV) of Denuvo, has disbanded. Although it wasn't spelled out, a piracy scene source close to the matter stated that the action was probably due to Irdeto's lawsuit against known cracker Voices38. The HV bypass itself, rather than the games, is a DRM-breaking tool, and one that disables system-level protections to run, to boot.

The well-known CS.Rin forum was oftentimes the first place where links to DenuvOwO HV-bypassed games first appeared, and it has removed all links to said titles and banned some of the group's members. Despite the fact that the site is hosted in Russia, the likely explanation is that since Irdeto is now reaching out to multiple third-party services searching for Voices38's identity, CS.Rin wishes to reduce its exposure to far-reaching laws like the DMCA.

Although the loss is causing some consternation and concern among the piracy scene, this latest development isn't expected to freeze Denuvo cracking entirely. DenuvOwO's work was based around the usage of common open-source computing tools, and it's expected it'll be relatively easy for others to replicate.

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Meanwhile, Voices38 has previously said "all is fine [...] Everything will continue as normal" regarding the lawsuit and keeps releasing games. Most recently, long-running cracking group RUNE has taken to using Denuvo DRM as cannonball target practice, and a couple days ago released a proof-of-concept crack for Assassin's Creed: Mirage, fully removing Denuvo Anti-Tamper and VMProtect from the executable in one fell swoop.

Surprising nobody by now, the stripped version appears to run way better than the original, with a 15% boost to average FPS and a 76% uptick in minimum frame rates. This was measured on a beefy rig, too, with an Intel Core i7-13700K and an RTX 5080.

As an added bonus, the main executable size dropped from 496 MB to 102 MB. That's hardly surprising considering how much the binary resembled a barnacle-encrusted ship — the crack strips out 34 VMProtect-virtualized functions, 200 Denuvo VM cores, 261 function obfuscations, and 25,000 function relocations.

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