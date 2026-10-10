Russian modder slaps DLSS 5 onto Pac-Man with 4x Multipass — cursed project runs in the MAME arcade emulator using ReShade

News
By
Published

The sound is the cherry on top.

DLSS 5 on Pac-Man
(Image credit: Valery Kryzhanovsky)

Russian DLSS 5 experimenting YouTube channel Valery Kryzhanovsky showcases the MS-DOS version of Pac-Man with 4x Multipass in four different rendering modes. The video shows weird and glitchy effects, with some rendering modes completely removing green Inky’s eyes and the dots.

This cursed experiment is another attempt at putting DLSS 5 in games it wasn’t designed for, nor are the games designed to use such upscaling technology. While Nvidia’s leaked upscaler has been used for modern 3D games it’s designed for, it has become a meme to run it in games that aren’t even 3D at all, and some attempts aren’t even games at all.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.