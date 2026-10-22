EA is closing BioWare, the studio behind Mass Effect and Dragon Age, after more than 30 years — early development of the next Mass Effect game killed

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EA says it is focusing on Battlefield, Iron Man and a Fight Night revival instead.

A small spacecraft with two glowing blue lights hangs in front of a dark planet whose rim glows bright blue, with a moon beside it, in the 2020 teaser for the next Mass Effect game
(Image credit: Electronic Arts)
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Electronic Arts (EA) is closing BioWare and its Edmonton studio, according to a recent letter to employees, which confirms that early development on the next Mass Effect game has also been canceled. The studio was behind Mass Effect and other popular franchises such as Dragon Age, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Neverwinter Nights, and Baldur’s Gate during its 31-year history. EA is focusing on Battlefield, Iron Man, and a Fight Night revival instead.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rgd1101
    their games just isn't as good after EA bought them
    Reply
  • erazog
    rgd1101 said:
    their games just isn't as good after EA bought them
    Well what happened was most of the staff that made Bioware good left, just people moving on in life, what remained was called Bioware but not in soul with the studio being re-staffed it just never made games anywhere near as good.

    Its surprising EA let it go on as long as they did without any major hits.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    EA killed Westwood too. That's really the one that gets me. BioWare is very sad but its expected at this point.
    Reply
  • coolitic
    "Then finally, croak."
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    Bioware can pick their gravesite in the EA graveyard. There are spots next to Westwood, Origin Systems, Bullfrog, and Maxis available.

    We really need to get enthusiasts in charge of industries. So many perfectly viable companies are getting wrecked by MBAs that are treating these institutions like trading cards instead of Legos.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    bigdragon said:
    Bioware can pick their gravesite in the EA graveyard. There are spots next to Westwood, Origin Systems, Bullfrog, and Maxis available.

    We really need to get enthusiasts in charge of industries. So many perfectly viable companies are getting wrecked by MBAs that are treating these institutions like trading cards instead of Legos.
    Be willing to take pay cuts.

    If you and the crew will do it for less, do it for the love, it'll endure. Human greed is powerful though, even most enthusiasts will balk at this reality and will prefer the higher pay over the nostalgia.

    Getting enthusiasts in charge of these industries is a non-starter. You might get one or two people but you aren't going to get a team.
    Reply