Epic Games vibe codes new launcher because 'programming is hard,' claims it starts 46% faster than Steam — Preview is available now but still in beta stage [Updated]

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You can respect the honesty, at least.

Redesigned Epic Games launcher.
(Image credit: Epic Games)
Recent updates

Update October 14 at 2:12pm ET: Brian Sharon, senior communications manager for Epic Games, shared the following statement: "The new Epic Games Launcher is in Preview for testing, and with any beta there could be issues. To be clear: once you’re in a game you’re good to go. The same goes for developer tools and non-gaming applications. All of the services will work as intended, and there’s nothing that would prevent casual or competitive play."

Epic Games has updated its blog post to remove the recommendation that developers and competitive players avoid the new preview. The original article continues below unchanged.

Epic Games has a new launcher available to download now, which was redesigned with AI. The company says it "vibe coded" the new launcher, and claims it's "way faster" than the current version, as well as 46% faster to start up compared to Steam. Epic Games has set up a landing page where you can download the new launcher, as well as browse its new enhancements.

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29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Who'd have thought! It's actually very fast. More so than Steam too.

    It's not a bad effort for a first release. The current Epic app is brutal.
    Reply
  • Kindaian
    Yes, but is it secured / safe? Part of the issue with vibe-coding is not that it doesn't work. It is all the other characteristics of software that are not asked when prompting for it to be done. Things like security, resilience, correctness, and similar characteristics.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    "Programming is hard. So, instead of doing that, we vibe coded a new Epic Games Launcher that’s way faster and more responsive than the current one, and has a new look,"

    if its hard then you are in the wrong line of work.

    If you think its hard to do..what makes you think they cared to actually make sure its good code? Vibe coding isnt bad...if you can do it yourself and go over said code to verify it.

    This type of statement is not that type of trust behind it.
    Reply
  • salgado18
    Kindaian said:
    Yes, but is it secured / safe? Part of the issue with vibe-coding is not that it doesn't work. It is all the other characteristics of software that are not asked when prompting for it to be done. Things like security, resilience, correctness, and similar characteristics.
    I've had Claude Code follow safety procedures that no one in the team was remembering. Also lots of tests, validations and for everything else, it's a prompt away ("check if the login flow is secure enough").

    I did vibe-code yesterday a linux app to show everything gpu- and display-related, complete with status, logs and tool reports. Also, I put a small AI local assistant that can ask the app itself for information to help me diagnose issues (a container with ollama goes up with a small model). All of that was built in three hours, and the few issues that popped were solved very fast.

    Epic is actually right: the days of programming by hand are over. I bet they will have a fabulous launcher in no time. Now if only they could reduce the data collection (which can get worse with AI)...
    Reply
  • King_V
    "It's so much cooler and better and faster than Steam!! Also, we don't recommend using it at this time."

    Not sure this is the flex they're trying to make it out to be. Also, the language feels a little bit of a cross between tech-bro and pre-adolescent.
    Reply
  • Oldmanclark
    Frankly embarrassing from a software company
    Reply
  • PrimeGoat
    They didn't vibe code it. They used AI-assisted engineering. Vibe coding is just asking an LLM to create it and having the AI make it on the spot, without any real engineering rigor. They used a structured spec-driven workflow with testing and verification passes with human oversight. That is a much more effective method and is the correct way to do it.
    Reply
  • PrimeGoat
    Oldmanclark said:
    Frankly embarrassing from a software company
    If they vibe coded it, yes. But they didn't. They used a structured workflow with human oversight and verification & testing. There do exist very effective ways to create high quality production code with AI. Vibe coding isn't it.
    Reply
  • PrimeGoat
    hotaru251 said:
    if its hard then you are in the wrong line of work.

    If you think its hard to do..what makes you think they cared to actually make sure its good code? Vibe coding isnt bad...if you can do it yourself and go over said code to verify it.

    This type of statement is not that type of trust behind it.
    They used a more rigorous workflow than vibe coding. People tend to not understand AI or how it works, and then misuse terms. A properly designed workflow can spawn an entire dev department complete with rigorous testing, adversarial checks, security audits, etc.
    Reply
  • salgado18
    PrimeGoat said:
    They used a more rigorous workflow than vibe coding. People tend to not understand AI or how it works, and then misuse terms. A properly designed workflow can spawn an entire dev department complete with rigorous testing, adversarial checks, security audits, etc.
    ... given enough tokens, that is :rolleyes:
    Reply