Free browser-based Taipei GTA clone hits 1.2 million concurrent players in three days — vibe-coded game cost $10,000 in AI tokens to build, is set on the streets of Taipei

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Get a taste of Taipei with the added spice of crime.

GTA Taipei screenshots
(Image credit: Future)

Developers AICodeWith have published a browser-based game dubbed Taipei GTA. The game’s name could put the devs in hot water with Rockstar’s legal department, but at the time of writing, it's online, free, and very playable. While it remains online, Taipei, with the not-so-secret ingredient of crime, might be the diversion you’re looking for while you wait for GTA 6. You can try this game, which took $ 10,000 in tokens to create, at https://taipei-gta.vercel.app/, where you can toggle language options in the top right of the window.

臺北GTA來了! 工程師狂燒逾30萬「1個月就上線」、120萬人同時玩｜TVBS新聞 @TVBSNEWS01 - YouTube 臺北GTA來了! 工程師狂燒逾30萬「1個月就上線」、120萬人同時玩｜TVBS新聞 @TVBSNEWS01 - YouTube
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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    https://www.tekrevol.com/blogs/mobile-game-development-cost/
    Compare it to typical mobile game development costs (slop central long before AI hit the scene), and $10k isn't bad at all.
    Reply