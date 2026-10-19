French rioters ransack eSports team premises and are seen looting RAM sticks from PCs — Team Vitality’s ‘V.Hive’ Paris HQ was wrecked during unrest

News
By
Published

Reports also highlight eSports trophies being stolen, with gaming chairs being piled up in street fires.

Looting RAM
(Image credit: ElBuni on X)

Leading French eSports club Team Vitality has confirmed that its Paris HQ has been smashed up, with trophies, computer equipment, and more looted over the weekend. Thankfully, no team members or staff have been hurt. The team’s V.Hive premises were attacked by criminal opportunistic looters under cover of the widespread protests in France over issues related to school funding, living costs, and government spending cuts. Other shops, public buildings, and property have been smashed, looted, and sometimes burned.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Why_Me
    Rioting, looting and destruction of property is widespread across France atm.
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    I thought these were harmless students? Did the media lie?
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c574pdzl0k4nolargely peaceful
    Reply
  • SomeoneElse23
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    I thought these were harmless students? Did the media lie?
    Well that's a silly question.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    This is precisely why they invented prisons... :disappointed:
    Reply
  • usertests
    TechieTwo said:
    This is precisely why they invented prisons... :disappointed:
    France is more of an open air prison now.
    Reply