French rioters ransack eSports team premises and are seen looting RAM sticks from PCs — Team Vitality’s ‘V.Hive’ Paris HQ was wrecked during unrest

Leading French eSports club Team Vitality has confirmed that its Paris HQ has been smashed up, with trophies, computer equipment, and more looted over the weekend. Thankfully, no team members or staff have been hurt. The team’s V.Hive premises were attacked by criminal opportunistic looters under cover of the widespread protests in France over issues related to school funding, living costs, and government spending cuts. Other shops, public buildings, and property have been smashed, looted, and sometimes burned.

Aujourd'hui, les locaux de notre club ont été pillés en marge de la mobilisation du 17 octobre. Heureusement, aucun membre de notre staff ni aucun fan n’a été blessé. En revanche, nos vitrines ont été détruites, nos trophées et notre matériel informatique volés. En attendant d’évaluer la totalité des dégâts, V.Hive restera fermé. Plus d’informations seront communiquées par la suite. Prenez soin de vousOctober 17, 2026

Above, you can see the confirmation of the serious, unfortunate events seen over the weekend. “Our display windows were destroyed, and our trophies and computer equipment were stolen,” lamented the post [machine translation], while being thankful that no members, staff, or fans of Team Vitality were hurt. The bulletin ends with the news that the V.Hive will remain closed for now, until after damage has been assessed. More information is promised in due course.

There are a multitude of social media posts sharing images, videos, and pointing fingers at what they see as the cause of the protests, riots, and looting. Of course, fingers point in all directions, and unfortunately there are also reports of AI-generated rage-farming media, so keep a critical eye open should you dare to doom scroll.

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Of course we’ve focused on the damage and looting of Team Vitality’s HQ due to the tech angle. The compendium of video clips shared by the news organization NEXTA provides evidence of the extent of the V.Hive attack. This 30-second clip appears to show rioters hammering at and kicking in the eSports HQ’s windows, taking items from the premises, and throwing gaming chairs onto bonfires in the street.

Los "estudiantes" franceses saquearon la arena de Esports de paris y se robaron el trofeo que team vitality gano en el torneo de counter strike Tambien se robaron las PC gamer y las destriparon ahi nomas en plena calle https://t.co/FjEkVPDuV6October 17, 2026

We also see accounts like ElBuni share clips of looters brandishing what appear to be eSports trophies from Team Vitality’s HQ (embedded above). The second clip shows looters with their hands inside gaming PCs opened up on the sidewalk. It looks like the hooded and gloved looter in the video is removing RAM sticks, an easily pocketable yet highly valuable PC component, as you will all know.

This morning, the French Prime Minister has called for local and partial curfews to contain the post-demonstration rioting. Meanwhile, there are concerns that there could be copycat behavior across Europe.

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