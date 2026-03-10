Future Games Show Spring Showcase announced for GDC — Baldur's Gate 3 and LEGO Batman actors to host

This year's Future Games Show Spring Showcase will take place during GDC, during which 40 games will be featured. The wide-ranging event is set to be broadcast across multiple platforms on March 12, starting at 4 pm ET (1 pm PT), and will run just over 90 minutes.

AAA and indie studios will be represented, with some highly anticipated games on the docket, including Project Shadowglass (Starhelm Studios), Directive 8020 (Supermassive Games), and SAMSON: A Tyndalston Story (Liquid Swords). The Spring Showcase will be hosted by actors Devora Wilde and Shai Matheson. Wilde performed the motion-capture and voice acting for Lae'zel in Baldur's Gate 3. Matheson will voice Batman in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which is due for release in May 2026.

Following the Spring Showcase, be sure to stick around for "FGS Live From GDC Festival of Gaming." This separate, multi-format showcase will be hosted by FGS channel presenters and filled with additional exclusive game trailers and on-the-ground coverage from the GDC show floor in San Francisco.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase and FGS Live From GDC Festival of Gaming will stream live across a broad range of platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, X, Steam, bilibili, and GamesRadar.com . Both the Spring Showcase and the Festival of Gaming are run by Tom's Hardware's parent company: Future PLC.