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Gears of War: E-Day PC graphics performance tested: 43 GPUs take us back to the start of an iconic saga

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The first game with UE5's MegaLights feels distinctly next-gen

Gears of War E-Day
(Image credit: The Coalition/Xbox)
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Gears of War: E-Day takes us back to the very beginning of one of the most beloved sagas in gaming: Emergence Day. And to tell this new chapter in the Gears story, developers at The Coalition rebuilt Gears entirely from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5. On top of all-new assets, E-Day is the first shipping title that uses UE5’s MegaLights technology. This tech allows artists to light a space with hundreds of dynamic ray-traced light sources, all in real time.

MegaLights immediately stands out as something different and distinctly next-gen for real-time graphics. Right from the start, Gears of War: E-Day made the hair stand up on the back of my neck with its haunting use of light and shadow. As I fought through the first bloody minutes of Emergence Day with protagonists Marcus and Dom and some new recruits in tow, I was struck by the power of dynamic lighting from sources like the flashing lights on police cars and ambulances.

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cknobman
    I am not even done reading the article yet but all the pictures so far are of such low quality I cannot see any difference between them.
    Reply
  • Jeff Kampman
    cknobman said:
    I am not even done reading the article yet but all the pictures so far are of such low quality I cannot see any difference between them.
    If you're reading on desktop, there's a four-way arrow icon that expands the image in the lower right corner of each gallery and a further link to "View Original" that appears once it's expanded. I'd strongly recommend viewing the original image on desktop to fully appreciate the differences.
    Reply
  • cknobman
    Jeff Kampman said:
    If you're reading on desktop, there's a four-way arrow icon that expands the image in the lower right corner of each gallery and a further link to "View Original" that appears once it's expanded. I'd strongly recommend viewing the original image on desktop to fully appreciate the differences.
    I was expanding, didnt realize I had to hit the view original to see the differences.

    But you are right, once you hit view original there is a huge difference.

    Not the best or most clear user experience though! Hitting the expand icon should produce an image good enough to see the differences.
    Reply
  • CPUvsGPU
    On higher resolution less geometry rotations performed for frames. Fast GPU's performance drops less because of it. On slow GPUs frame rate drops 4 times comparing 1080p and 4K. While for fast GPUs, CPU is freed from geometry transformations and can afford it processing power for pixels throughout put to display through GPU.
    It's not like CPU overthinking which part of desktop to output to screen, when some program like winamp blinking or mouse cursor moving or something pops up. Windows doing it constantly, maybe 15 frames per second to GPU's buffer.
    Reply