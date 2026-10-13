GTA 6 could come to PC as early as Q1 2027, report claims — January-March launch window a huge improvement over 18-month GTA V wait

Grand Theft Auto VI, or as its friends call it, GTA 6, will be a console-only game when it goes on sale on November 19. But while Rockstar Games has yet to confirm when PC gamers will be able to get in on the action, a new GamesBeat report claims that it will be within the first three months of 2027.

With GTA 6 launching on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in around a month, PC gamers have been left wondering if they should consider picking up the console version — and even buying a whole new console to play it. But GamesBeat reports that might not be necessary, with a Q1 2027 release potentially sooner than a lot of gamers had worried may be the case.

Those gamers had plenty of reasons to be worried that a longer wait could be in the cards, too. GTA V was released on consoles around a year and a half before the PC version. Console gamers were able to put the game through its paces in September 2013, with PC owners waiting until April of 2015.

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While far from official, the news comes from industry sources "familiar with the studio's plans," although they were given anonymity for obvious reasons.

It's perhaps no surprise that Rockstar Games is keen to open GTA 6 up to as many potential buyers as possible. It's thought to have cost upwards of $2 billion to create, and making that money back is a lot easier when you add PC gamers to your list of customers.

Rockstar Games will also likely want to get its money-making online version of GTA 6 into the hands of players as soon as possible, too. It won't be ready at launch, but is expected to debut in 2027.

While GTA games have historically been popular among console gamers, there are reasons to choose the PC version if it's available to you. The console version of GTA 6 is expected to run at just 30 FPS at launch, for example.

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GTA 6's development hasn't been an easy one. The game itself is thought to be in the hands of "Cyberleek," someone who has already shared clips of the game and has threatened to leak the entire game if their demands are not met. Those demands include their memecoin reaching a $30 million valuation, perhaps hinting at their true motivation.

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