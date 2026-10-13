GTA 6 could come to PC as early as Q1 2027, report claims — January-March launch window a huge improvement over 18-month GTA V wait

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PC gamers might not have to wait too long before the year's biggest game launches on their platform of choice.

GTA VI cover art
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto VI, or as its friends call it, GTA 6, will be a console-only game when it goes on sale on November 19. But while Rockstar Games has yet to confirm when PC gamers will be able to get in on the action, a new GamesBeat report claims that it will be within the first three months of 2027.

With GTA 6 launching on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 in around a month, PC gamers have been left wondering if they should consider picking up the console version — and even buying a whole new console to play it. But GamesBeat reports that might not be necessary, with a Q1 2027 release potentially sooner than a lot of gamers had worried may be the case.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.