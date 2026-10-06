GTA V playable in browser immediately nuked — unofficial WebAssembly port built with AI gets taken down within hours of going live

News
By
Published

That was fast.

Grand Theft Auto V By Rockstar Games
(Image credit: Steam (GTA V))

An unofficial GTA V port on a web browser went live and was taken down within hours. Alex St. Louis, the founder of Wonder Interactive, shared a clip of the in-browser gameplay on X, which he said was ported to WebAssembly using AI. It’s unclear what made the website become inaccessible in such short notice — people who tried to access the page received Cloudflare Error 1014 for some time, before the PlayGTA5.com page was replaced by a food ad from the ‘70s — but Take-Two would likely have raised copyright concerns if it saw the project. The game can still be accessed via online archives.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • NathalieWK
    Who is even asking what is the difference between streaming and a game run in a browser?

    Streaming is for people that don't have the hardware required to run a game, a browser is just a more resource-intensive way to run a game compared to a native build. How would running in a browser help at all if you don't have the hardware? Is that a very silly question or am I missing something?
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    pc come a long way. and the browser version probably don't have all the flashy graphic.
    Reply
  • atomicWAR
    Sony killing physical with R* playing along is turning out to bite them both in the back side very quickly. I truly wonder how long it takes someone to vibe code a port or emulate GTA 6 on PC after it launches on console. I suspect we'll have something playable by Christmas or early next year with the current rate of of development. Spite is a POWERFUL motivator. #NoDiscNoBuy
    Reply