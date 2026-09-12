IKEA releases new Skyrim mod that adds gloriously mundane Kallax shelving unit as your newest companion — free collab provides a drab flatpack answer to your loot woes

IKEA has announced the Kallax Storageborn companion creation for players of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on PC or Xbox. But who’d want a set of drab utilitarian Swedish shelves following them around during their adventures in this fantastical role-playing game? The answer is quite a lot of people, it would seem, from the social media feedback we’ve seen. IKEA’s free mod for this iconic RPG also appeals to gamers’ pragmatic instincts with its claims that “your inventory woes end here.”

The household furniture giant says it designed this Skyrim mod as it wanted to bring its real world smart storage solutions to the digital domain. Skyrim was chosen, in particular, because gamers in this classic title are “plagued by the evils of encumbrance and disorganization,” asserts IKEA.

Of course, the furniture maker will have invested time and money into the development of this fully voiced companion mod (voiced by comic actor Matt Berry) for the publicity, too. But there's little to complain about as it's free and entirely optional to your Skyrim experience.

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KALLAX STORAGEBORN, a free creation for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim™ from IKEA. - YouTube Watch On

If you are interested in adding the Kallax Storageborn companion creation to your Skyrim experience, you can get it directly from Bethesda here, for free. But before using these eminently practical flatpack DIY shelves in your game and “sending clutter back to the fires of oblivion,” you have to discover and assemble your Kallax through a questline. You’ll find it at the Dwemer furniture store, where you’ll also discover the secrets of Kallax’s origin and have to defeat the Clutter Golem.

Naturally, you summon this shelving unit in the game with a call of ‘Aya Key Yah.”

The mod doesn’t just introduce your trusty new Kallax Storageborn companion; you’ll also get access to the Allenblade weapon, some blue and yellow-themed armor, and a Meatball helmet.

It is always interesting to see non-tech brands cross over into our reporting realm. The first example that springs to mind is the KFC console, but IKEA has dipped its toe into tech more recently by expanding its computer furniture ranges to include products such as the Xbox Gaming Den furniture series showcased at Gamescom 2026, plus various smart home accessories.

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