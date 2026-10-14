Modder injects leaked DLSS 5 4x Multipass on 1996 Quake — post-process AI upscale looks far worse than engine-level RTX mods

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At least it tried to emulate how a dungeon lit by torches would look.

Quake 1996 with DLSS 5
(Image credit: Valery Kryzhanovsky)

A Ukrainian DLSS 5 experimenter is back at it again, this time testing the original Quake game. It’s running as a post-process, not natively integrated into the game engine, using 4x Multipass to enhance the effect, but it doesn’t look so good.

Valery Kryzhanovsky has posted multiple videos running DLSS 5 on games it was never meant to be used for, nor were the games built with AI upscaling and image enhancements in mind. We previously covered a few of Valery’s projects, running DLSS 5 on 2D games like Duke Nukem and Pac-Man, resulting in weird and cursed images.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.