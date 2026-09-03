Nexus Mods acquires SteamDB after 13 years of solo dev work — promises no ads, no paywalls, and smarter mod-update tracking

It may come as a surprise to many readers (and me) to realize that the venerable SteamDB, used and beloved by a good chunk of PC gamers, was actually a one-man effort. The hero in question is Pavel Djundik (aka xPaw), who's been single-handedly developing, designing, managing, and doing systems administration for most of the site's 13 years of existence. He's earned his figurative retirement and now handed over the reins to well-known modding site Nexus Mods.

In a public statement and subsequent FAQ, Nexus Mods (NM) clarifies the acquisition situation. To immediately assuage fears, NM says that SteamDB will remain ad-free and won't have any paywalls placed on existing content. Users won't be required to use a NM account to browse the site, nor will there be any forced integration between both properties. The FAQ clearly states that NM "[is] not interested in changing SteamDB into something it isn't."

The new owners also explain in detail how meshing together both NM and SteamDB has the potential to be extremely beneficial for the modding community, at least at face value and our own experiences with game modding, they appear to have an excellent point. Installing and maintaining a set of mods for a game in this day and age is relatively easy, but anyone who's ever done it knows it's all sunshine and rainbows until a game update drops and breaks your careful curation.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

SteamDB keeps track of game versioning down to individual deployments, complete with release dates, and changed files (a rough analog to a GitHub commits) — here's the info for Stalker 2 as an example. Nexus Mods can leverage this information to warn you there's a pending update, execute version pinning (keeping the game locked at a version that's compatible with the mod list), and also know if a mod install or uninstall broke the game installation, since it'll know what the unmodified files are meant to look like. This ought to allow for far better troubleshooting, too.

As far as the future of SteamDB goes, NM says straight up states the site "needs to make money," as it's relied on donations to Djundik and his daily work for a long while. Despite the monetization intentions, NM says "[it wants] to be smart about it," isn't looking to put ads on SteamDB, sell personal data, or put up paywalls or login walls. The NM folks mention partnerships, integrations, and affiliate links with publishers as ways to keep the numbers in the black, particularly as they intend for SteamDB to have an actual team running it.

For his part, Pavel Djundik tells a sadly familiar story: SteamDB was one of his passion projects, but as the site grew, the "self-inflicted workload [took] its toll." According to Djunidk, the radical change of the internet after COVID and the rise of AI sapped his passion further, and working as the sole man in the operation was unsustainable. He'd wanted to hand over the reins for years, but it wasn't until now he found "a worthy partner," particularly one that wouldn't riddle the site with ads. A hearty salute for your service, sir.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.