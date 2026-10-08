Researcher develops method for fingerprinting cheaters using Counter-Strike mouse and keyboard input patterns — says technique can be used so bans follow users even if they make new accounts

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It's insanely difficult for a person to change the way they use a mouse and keyboard.

Counter-Strike 2 on Steam
(Image credit: Valve)

A master’s student from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology developed a fingerprinting technique that identified gamers from their mouse and keyboard input patterns as part of their thesis. u/Magga_ shared the results of their study on the r/GlobalOffensive subreddit, where they tracked the mouse and keyboard signals from more than a thousand players and then correlated them to each other. Using this technique, they were able to fingerprint unique users and match them to specific accounts, even those that used multiple smurf accounts.

I found a way to make Bans follow Players instead of Accounts in CS2. The result of my Master Thesis at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology
 from r/GlobalOffensive
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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • warezme
    People needing to cheat to make themselves seem better or feel better doesn't even make sense. I mean you cheated so it was never your skill to begin with. If people want to mod or add cheat codes to their single player game then go for it. It's only you and your game. When cheating is in a public arena your cheat is hurting other people and taking away from their experience.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    I always assumed those "click the box to prove you're not a robot" screens used a similar technique of polling the mouse and analyzing its movement against a model of how humans would mouse over and click a box on the screen. Not sure if that's true or whether I read or simply imagined it.
    Reply