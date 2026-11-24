Project Leonida, a recompilation project aiming to bring the console version of GTA 6 to the PC, has been shut down, with its Discord and GitHub servers taken offline. The 15-year-old kid behind the project has admitted that Rockstar took down the server, adding that the life of a teenager is hard enough "without having middle-aged men yell and complain to you on Discord." The Project Leonida Discord server had almost 180,000 members when it was taken offline, TechPowerUp reports. NotRezed, the account behind the project and associated online presences, has also confirmed that they have been banned from Discord for two years.

The project to make GTA 6 run on a Windows PC months ahead of the game's expected early 2027 release window is one of a run of similar recompilations, some of which have proven successful. Earlier this year, we saw Zelda: Ocarina of Time brought to Apple platforms, months before the game's remake was announced for the Nintendo Switch 2. That same game is now circulating online after an AI-assisted jailbreak allowed it to be dumped immediately following its release. Similar AI assistance has helped the recompilation efforts of multiple projects in recent months, and GTA 6 is unlikely to be the last.

In the case of this ill-fated project, it came just days after notorious leaker Cyberleek made a near-complete build of the Xbox version of GTA 6 available online. A missing executable for the game was then also released on November 23, with recompilation efforts taking note. And while Project Leonida is no more, there's no indication that other parallel projects will follow suit.

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As for NotRexed, they say that they "really want to make cool stuff," but that things have happened that they "can't control," and they will be stepping away as a result.

GTA 6 was released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms on November 19 and immediately shot to the top of sales charts. It's since been confirmed that the game reached $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales with 32.5 million units sold pre-release. Sony has also announced that the game set a new record for the highest number of concurrent players on PlayStation, with players logging 683 million hours of gameplay by November 23. The game has captured the attention of gamers everywhere, with one even using mind control and eye tracking to hijack an in-game airplane.

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