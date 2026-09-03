RPCS3 emulator devs slam Nvidia DLSS 5 as 'AI-slop generator' — says industry pushing 'more upscalers and frame generation to hallucinate games and hide their lack of optimisation'
DLSS 5 sparks debate over AI-generated visuals.
Developers at RPCS3, the open-source PlayStation 3 emulator, have criticized Nvidia’s DLSS 5 technology, calling it an “AI-slop generator.” A number of modders managed to port DLSS 5 to various games last week after the latest neural-rendering tech leaked before the official launch. A few people also went ahead and apparently tested the leaked DLSS 5 DLL on the RPCS3 renderer. According to a post by the official RPCS3 account on X, “Whilst the gaming industry pushes more upscalers and frame generation to hallucinate games and hide their lack of optimisation, we do not ship any of that slop.”
The post has drawn criticism from certain users, with one calling RPCS3’s response “possibly the dumbest” they could have expected. They argued that DLSS and FSR frame generation can complement game-engine optimizations rather than simply mask poor performance, while Nvidia’s Reflex can help mitigate the latency penalty associated with frame generation.
In its response, RPCS3 said that emulators have never-ending goals, and they do not simply target high-end hardware to achieve playable status. The developers also added that modern temporal upscalers are difficult to implement because PS3-era games do not expose the motion-vector data they require. At the same time, RPCS3’s low-level RSX emulation makes reconstructing that data impractical. As a result, the emulator currently relies on spatial upscalers such as FSR 1, bilinear, and nearest-neighbor scaling.
DLSS 5 is expected to officially roll out starting today, with NBA2K27 being the first game to support the latest tech. Focusing on 3D-guided neural rendering, DLSS 5 aims to deliver movie-grade visual realism and photorealistic lighting in games. The AI model is trained to deduce how complex features of game scenes like characters, skin, hair, and environmental lighting should look in the real world given certain inputs from the game engine, like color buffer and motion vectors, in combination with an input frame.
According to Nvidia, DLSS 5 will also provide different AI models and controls, allowing artists to decide what gets enhanced, where the effect appears, and how strongly it is applied. For players, however, Nvidia wants to keep things simple as DLSS 5 essentially becomes an on/off graphics option, while the detailed decisions about how the AI-generated visual effects are used are handled by the game developer.
Since DLSS 5 is resource-intensive, gamers should expect a noticeable drop in frame rates, especially with the initial release. Nvidia has also confirmed that DLSS 5 will only be compatible with RTX 50-series desktop and mobile GPUs, as well as GeForce Now. Notably, the recently leaked DLL has allowed some modders to successfully port DLSS 5 to older RTX 40-series cards.
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Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.
That would be an issue for the older DLSS upscaling and frame gen stuff, which would at least get you more FPS, at the cost of some image quality & response time. This new DLSS 5 filter drastically REDUCES the fps you get at the same resolution. So if game devs want to use it, well they will need the base game to run much better before anyone turns this on. In theory anyways, there seems to be no shortage of sloppy devs out there. My concern would be lazy devs using it as an excuse to ship out less detailed base models and expect this filter to fill in the gaps.
It's not worthy of a release yet. NVIDIA are clearly trying to dangle a carrot of some sort here, and hope that the market will accept this crap. For me at least, I don't play games where I can stop and look at a characters facial features and think, WOW! That's amazing. Photo realism isn't the big deal NVIDIA thinks it is. Better quality games (and I don't mean GFX, I mean games worthy of playing regardless of GFX shiny bits) are what we want to play. Properly optimized and able to play across a fair selection of hardware setups.
"I want the newest Nvidia feature, it gives me more FPS!"
to
"I want the newest Nvidia feature, it gives me less FPS!"
If you like how the game looks and feels to play, then I don't think there is any point in trying to be a "raster purist" - whereas if you don't, then obviously that's a different story.