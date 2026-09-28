Steam adds low-latency Pyrowave codec to Remote Play — new codec offers better game streaming on local networks but costs '5-10 times' more bandwidth

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The codec was specifically created for the purpose of game streaming, taking advantage of the large bandwidth available on home networks.

A cute graphic depicting people in multiple geographic locations playing games from a single PC.
(Image credit: Valve)

Game streaming over your local area network is cool, but game streaming as typically implemented is basically a hack. It borrows video streaming technology and applies it to interactive games, which isn't actually a great fit, like so many cases of using a tool for a task it wasn't really designed for. Legendary open-source dev Hans-Kristian "TheMaister" Arntzen (known for the libretro framework and Retroarch frontend), decided to tackle this problem by making a video codec called Pyrowave specifically designed for in-home game streaming, and now, that exact codec is implemented in the Steam beta client.

Your LAN has less than 10 milliseconds of latency; less than one millisecond if it's wired. However, in-home game streaming rarely achieves latency anywhere close to that because the process of rendering the game, encoding a video, sending it over the network, and then decoding it (before you can even see the new frame and react) usually takes upwards of tens of milliseconds, meaning that even on a LAN it's possible to have noticeable input lag when streaming.

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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.