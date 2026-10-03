Steam hits record $1.7 billion in September 2026 despite soaring PC hardware costs — platform approaches 21,000 new releases in 2026, on track to top $20 billion annually

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PC gaming stays strong.

Steam big picture mode
(Image credit: Future)

PC gaming continues to see an upward trend despite rising hardware costs, as Steam is estimated to have generated a record $1.7 billion in revenue for September 2026. According to Alinea Analytics, Steam had its best September ever with a 13% jump compared to the previous record set in September 2025. It also had its strongest third quarter on record, generating an estimated $5.5 billion in revenue, an increase of 12% from the same period last year. That brings Steam's estimated revenue for the first nine months of 2026 to $16.5 billion, compared to $14.5 billion during the same period in 2025.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Jame5
    It's like nobody can afford new hardware, so they are spending their disposable income on software to make the most of what they already have.

    Wild how that works. >.>
    Reply