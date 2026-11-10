Steam Store adds average FPS data so you can see game performance before making a purchase — Steam Deck only for now, with desktop PC support planned

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The current feature is a beta and only available for Steam Deck, but it's coming to all users eventually.

Steam Machine
(Image credit: Valve)
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Valve is adding framerate telemetry data to games so you can see what your hardware will manage in a given game before you buy it. The new initiative will start with the Steam Deck, but Valve has promised to bring the feature to more hardware in the future, presumably not only its Steam Machine but desktop gaming PCs more generally. The new feature shows players' average FPS on Steam Deck while playing the title, so customers can decide whether to invest without risking a purchase.

Valve already added the option to insert your hardware specifications when you write a review for a game, but an extremely small fraction of players actually write reviews, and from looking at reviews on recent Steam games, it seems like an even smaller fraction actually select to include their hardware specifications, for whatever reason.

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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
Contributor

Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dementoss
    Bring back free demos, so you can try before you buy.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    you can buy and try it. if you don't like it, refund for under 2 hours playtime.
    Reply
  • thesyndrome
    This reminds me of a website I used to use back in the late 00's and early 10's which I think was called "Can you run it?" where you input your PC specs and select a game then it would tell you how it would run, except back then I'm pretty sure it just used the minimum and recommended specs to guesstimate how it would run on your system by way of a performance bar that gave you a vague idea of how high you could set the settings to get a good experience.

    Having Steam track ACTUAL performance with various CPU, GPU, and RAM combinations could mean that we actually get relatively accurate estimations of actual FPS performance for your system, especially if it also tells you if upscaling was using and if so then to what degree.

    It's things like this that make me always balk at Tim Sweeney constantly attacking Steam for being more popular: Here we have a feature that is not required, and no one expected to be implemented, but is extremely consumer friendly and makes me appreciate its inclusion, meanwhile you have to beg Epic to implement basic features into EGS, and they likely won't bother, or will drag their heels on it for years and then act offended when everyone stopped waiting for them and doesn't care any more after they finally get around to doing it.
    Reply
  • LordVile
    I’m also sure it will be on by default and totally won’t be sold to 3rd parties
    Reply
  • Thunder64
    Sounds great for Steam devices, but the vast amount of PC configurations make me doubtful this will work on Steam.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Thunder64 said:
    Sounds great for Steam devices, but the vast amount of PC configurations make me doubtful this will work on Steam.
    They only need to track the CPU and GPU and the average of all people that play that game will be very close to what you will get.
    Reply
  • Thunder64
    TerryLaze said:
    They only need to track the CPU and GPU and the average of all people that play that game will be very close to what you will get.

    As the article mentioned people run all kinds of setting and upscaling/FG. Then there are plenty of different hardware combos so it just seems like too much unless it's a very popular game.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Dementoss said:
    Bring back free demos, so you can try before you buy.
    100% agree!
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    rgd1101 said:
    you can buy and try it. if you don't like it, refund for under 2 hours playtime.
    Everyday is a school day. I didn't realize you could do that. Nice one!
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Thunder64 said:
    As the article mentioned people run all kinds of setting and upscaling/FG. Then there are plenty of different hardware combos so it just seems like too much unless it's a very popular game.
    None of that maters, they can exclude results that are way higher or lower than the average, which will filter out badly configured systems and those that run upscaling/fg, the avg of what remains will be your guideline, they don't say that you will get exactly that but that you should be around that.
    Reply