GTA VI is only currently available on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, with no word yet on when a PC port will arrive. However, this has not stopped enterprising gamers and developers from working on their own PC version, especially with the release of the AI-powered Reverse Engineer Anything tool. Take-Two Interactive is not taking kindly to this, though, with VideoCardz reporting that the company has issued a DMCA takedown on 3,007 repositories on GitHub. This is the biggest action that Rockstar’s parent company has taken to protect GTA VI so far, which came just a day after a 15-year-old’s recompilation project was shut down on both Discord and GitHub.

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Despite the massive crackdown, it seems that development is simply moving away from the public platform into private spaces. PortWatch VI, a website tracking the work on unofficial GTA VI PC ports, is currently following 30 projects, with one of the more successful ones reportedly playing for over 90 minutes on an RTX 3050 GPU without any crashes, albeit at an unplayable 1 to 3 FPS. There’s also a post on the r/FitGirlRepack subreddit claiming that an unofficial port could already hit 30 FPS, with the developers working on it targeting 60 FPS within the next three days. They also expect to release the source code within the same time frame.

Porting games to other platforms used to be a difficult, time-intensive job, but the proliferation of AI tools has made it so much easier (although still requiring skill and effort). This is why one game decompilation hub froze its leaderboard, which had turned into a hollow numbers game as teams rushed to ship PC buggy or laggy PC ports. Anthropic has also taken steps to prevent Claude from being used for video game cloning and reverse-engineering, but independent developers could use other AI tools, like locally run open-weight models, to do the job for them.

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There have been rumors that Rockstar will launch the game on PC as early as the first quarter of 2027, a massive improvement over the 18-month delay PC gamers had to endure with the previous installment. Rockstar’s parent company certainly wants to recoup the over $2 billion spent on developing the game, and having it available to the millions of PC gamers would certainly help with that goal. But the power that AI has given to developers to allow them to make unofficial ports much more quickly than before is certainly adding to the pressure.

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