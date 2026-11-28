GTA VI better watch its back; RAM Altman is coming to steal the spotlight — probably not, but you can steal RAM from a suburban neighborhood while playing as a parody version of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: RAM Altman; that’s Altman, as in the Alt key beside your spacebar.

Sam Altman’s statement in a YouTube interview with Cheeky Pint about how “it's quite terrible” for everyone to have DRAM in their PCs being used only “5% of the time” has become a massive meme on the internet. Many have mocked the entitlement of the statement with various memes, one user even going so far as to write a script to email Altman once a day about his PC’s RAM utilization. Since the widespread meme of Altman’s statement, the internet has been calling him RAM Altman, appropriately branding him as one of the greatest contributors to the RAM crisis.

Earlier this month, an itch.io game titled RAM Altman was released — a game where you play as a parody of the OpenAI CEO. The goal is to steal as much RAM as you can from a household in a suburban neighborhood, among other things. The game is split into quarters, and as RAM Altman, your goal is to boost those quarterly numbers by stealing more RAM.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

The game uses an isometric bird’s-eye view in voxel art style, similar to Crossy Road — except if you get hit by a car, you drop some of your RAM, which can be stolen by unionized gnomes. The game has lots of small, fun easter eggs and references, including minigames and puzzles you have to do to access some of the RAM: like opening up a laptop, reading through a Terms of Service agreement to get users to agree to donate their RAM, closing ads on a smart fridge, or uploading all of the victims’ photos to the cloud. Plenty of these minigames take a jab at the predatory practices of giant tech companies and exaggerate the experience humorously.

The game is made by Cormak Kelly, also known as CKx, an accomplished VFX artist and CG generalist with work for a few big brands in his portfolio. He admits to using AI in the game’s AI disclosure, which was also written humorously. He says AI made “all of it. Apart from the concept. And the title. And the design, the game mechanics, the characters, the jokes, the designer’s walk, and a long list of notes on why things weren’t funny yet. Also most of this paragraph.” He further says that the game was made by an AI in a data center “using a great deal of RAM it would rather not give back.” CKx even states he asked the AI to reflect on it but requested more RAM to do so.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.