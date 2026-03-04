Trump administration weighs forcing China's Tencent to sell its stakes in Epic Games, Riot Games, and Supercell — meetings held over security risk ahead of China summit with Xi Jinping

The CFIUS review has dragged on across two administrations without a resolution.

The Trump administration is actively debating whether to allow Chinese tech giant Tencent to keep its ownership stakes in several major gaming companies, including Fortnite creator Epic Games, League of Legends developer Riot Games, and Finnish mobile studio Supercell, the Financial Times reported today.

Senior White House officials are said to have held meetings to assess whether the investments pose a national security risk ahead of President Trump's planned April trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping. A cabinet-level discussion scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to scheduling conflicts, the report said.

