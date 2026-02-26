Valve says it misreported VRAM capacity on some graphics cards in Steam Hardware Surveys — latest data depicting 30% adoption of 8GB GPUs now foggy

Are 16 GB graphics cards really getting as common as Steam suggests?

Steam's monthly hardware surveys are a great way to gauge the current state of the PC gaming landscape, as they provide real-world insight into the prevalence of certain components. Just a few weeks ago, we covered the data from January, which showed an impressive climb in GPUs with 16 GB of VRAM, while cards with 12 GB and 8 GB memory sizes had grown considerably less common. Today, Valve has come forward to somewhat refute those numbers.

In the release notes for its latest Steam Client Beta update, Valve says it "fixed an issue where VRAM on some graphics cards was not reported correctly," admitting that recent data might've been misconstrued. Now, it didn't provide any details as to which stats were incorrect in particular, or what the updated numbers are — likely because it can't go back and retake the survey.

