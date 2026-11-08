WoW: Forever launch used 70,480 CPU cores and 251 terabytes of RAM — 3,924 virtual machines powered one of World of Warcraft's smoothest launches ever

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Throwing 70,480 CPU cores at Azeroth so you don't have to stare at a login queue

World of Warcraft: Forever
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Blizzard pulled out all the stops to ensure World of Warcraft: Forever survived a chaotic launch night. What was the company's secret weapon? Splurging an absurd amount of money on infrastructure made up of 3,924 virtual machines with 70,480 CPU cores and a whopping 251,136 GB, or 251 TB, of memory.

Praised by media and players as one of the smoothest launches in Blizzard's history, World of Warcraft: Forever requires significant computing firepower. 3,924 virtual machines work out to 18 cores and 64GB of memory per instance. Or, the company could be using a mixture of 16-core and 32-core nodes with slightly less memory.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Zaranthos
    Clearly we need a moratorium on gaming and protestors should swarm gaming studios to put a stop to this waste and driving up our energy prices. Gaming needs to end as it clearly causes inflated prices for some consumers. (if you find this post offensive Google sarcasm).
    Reply
  • SomeoneElse23
    Oh! That's what we need all the datacenters for.

    Of course!
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    Forever is the word I use when describing how long it'll be before I play WoW again.
    Reply
  • alan.campbell99
    I recently came back to retail and I now play it off and on. I have a couple of characters that I started with way back at the beginning. On some level Forever seems interesting but I put a lot into the professions on those two, especially classic, I think I'd find it a PITA to potentially redo those all over again and I have less time for that these days.

    I am curious to know, for perspective, what the original servers would have been running hardware-wise.
    Reply