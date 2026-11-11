PC peripheral maker Logitech giving all of its 7,000 employees the day off to play GTA 6 — company announces ‘Game Day’ initiative, dedicated vacation day to play video games

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"Logi Game Day" is available to everyone from full-time workers to interns, and they can play something else if GTA 6 isn't their style.

Grand Theft Auto VI
(Image credit: Take Two Interactive)
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As GTA 6, the most anticipated game of the year, perhaps the decade, nears its November 19 release date, one company has offered its employees the chance to take the day off to play it. Amid the expectation that gamers around the globe will call in sick to play the game instead of heading into the office, PC peripheral and hardware outfit Logitech is getting ahead of the game by giving 7,000 employees the chance to take a day off to play it. Or, if they prefer, they can play any other game instead, the company confirmed in a press release detailing the move.

The new initiative is called "Logi Game Day," and it isn't only available to the top brass. Interns and full-time employees alike can take a day off from now until this time next year, at a time when it's been estimated that the GTA 6 launch could see the U.S. economy take a $1 billion hit in terms of productivity. The game, which is a console exclusive ahead of a claimed early 2027 PC release, is already available for preorder, with pre-loading also up and running. It's a good job, too, with a 212GB PS5 download set to be a real downer for eager gamers with slow internet. The ongoing price hikes also mean that upgrading your PS5 storage for GTA 6 won't be a fun time, either.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    Maybe spend more time on delivering quality products and service instead of defective crapware out-of-the-box in recent years. Just a thought. :(
    Reply