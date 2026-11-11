PC peripheral maker Logitech giving all of its 7,000 employees the day off to play GTA 6 — company announces ‘Game Day’ initiative, dedicated vacation day to play video games

As GTA 6, the most anticipated game of the year, perhaps the decade, nears its November 19 release date, one company has offered its employees the chance to take the day off to play it. Amid the expectation that gamers around the globe will call in sick to play the game instead of heading into the office, PC peripheral and hardware outfit Logitech is getting ahead of the game by giving 7,000 employees the chance to take a day off to play it. Or, if they prefer, they can play any other game instead, the company confirmed in a press release detailing the move.

The new initiative is called "Logi Game Day," and it isn't only available to the top brass. Interns and full-time employees alike can take a day off from now until this time next year, at a time when it's been estimated that the GTA 6 launch could see the U.S. economy take a $1 billion hit in terms of productivity. The game, which is a console exclusive ahead of a claimed early 2027 PC release, is already available for preorder, with pre-loading also up and running. It's a good job, too, with a 212GB PS5 download set to be a real downer for eager gamers with slow internet. The ongoing price hikes also mean that upgrading your PS5 storage for GTA 6 won't be a fun time, either.

As for Logitech, the company believes that it's time for people to move away from the belief that playing games is a waste of time, hence its new initiative. It makes sense for a company that makes gaming accessories to say that, of course, but CEO Hanneke Faber argues that the company sees "how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other.” The hope will be that, by allowing employees to play games, a productivity boost will follow.

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Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen. But there's less doubt about GTA 6's popularity a little more than a week out from its release. If you've yet to get your order in, you can also grab Grand Theft Auto VI for $79.99 now. You'll get a box with a code that you'll need to redeem on your PS5 to be able to download and play the game.

The game's release brings an end to years of rumors and leaks, not to mention legal battles. Take-Two hit Microsoft with a subpoena in relation to a massive leak earlier this year in an attempt to find the perpetrator. Rockstar Games addressed the leaks in a post on the X social network shortly after the subpoena was made public, saying that it "would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team."

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