Video Games Player defeats Darks Souls II using only poop — 42 hits of dung pie defeats the final boss News By Jowi Morales published 5 April 2026 The hardest part is finding a way to farm dung pie without using other weapons. (Image credit: ymfah/YouTube) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.