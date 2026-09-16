Original Sony PlayStation 2 security chip ‘broken wide open’ after 26 years — chemical decapping and four years of reverse engineering unlocks MechaCon secrets

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Breakthrough will improve hardware preservation, repair, and emulation projects.

Sony PS2 security chip ‘broken wide open’
(Image credit: DiscoStarslayer )

The ‘magic security chip’ inside the original PlayStation 2 has been successfully reverse-engineered and dumped. Canadian retro hardware and software enthusiast DiscoStarslayer was the manic mind behind the cracking open of the CXP102064 MechaCon chip, which arrived inside the ‘PS2 Fat’ from 1999. It took “four years of effort” to reach this stage, but this milestone should be a boon to hardware preservation, repair, and emulation projects.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JeffreyP55
    Admin said:
    The ‘magic security chip’ inside the original PlayStation 2 has been successfully reverse engineered and dumped after four years of effort.

    Original Sony PlayStation 2 security chip ‘broken wide open’ after 26 years — chemical decapping and four years of reverse engineering unlocks Mech... : Read more
    Too much time on my hands.
    Reply
  • uyjulian
    Hello! I'm one of the people involved in reverse engineering the MechaCon. Please take note of the following:
    * It is already possible to run backup/copied discs entirely using software methods (from memory card, HDD, or DVD video player exploit), and in the case of the 50k series and newer (Dragon MechaCon), can use the "force unlock" patch that does not require any patches to copied discs.
    * The dumps, alone, does not give enough information to create an """hardware""" ODE (optical drive emulator). However, it is possible to make a modchip that replaces the MechaCon, relying on the DSP to continue to read discs.
    * The current method to dump the ROM used in the SPC970 requires lots of writing to NVRAM.
    * These dumps will eventually be useful for full-system low level emulation, as MagicGate and KELF/KIRX security goes through it.
    * These dumps are useful for vulnability searching, which can allow functionality to MechaPwn (code execution on MechaCon, unlocking security) or TonyHax (unlocking PS1 mode to read any disc, on SPC970 based MechaCons and all PS1 MechaCons).
    * The contents of game discs (except those that use DNAS online authentication) are not encrypted. These dumps don't unlock anything additional there.
    Reply
  • Darkhands
    Fantastic work from you guys! Thanks for all that effort.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Great work and glad all that time and effort has finally come to fruition.
    Reply