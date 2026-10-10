AnyPS5 project reaches critical GPU milestone in race to enable running PS5 games natively on PC — 100% shader instruction coverage is a massive step forward, but playing all PS5 games natively on PC is still far off

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The new project is not an emulator, but an attempt to get PS5 games running natively on PC.

PlayStation 5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The open-source AnyPS5 project has reached 100% GPU shader instruction coverage, a significant milestone in its effort to run PlayStation 5 games natively on Windows and Linux PCs. The project's live progress tracker now lists all 1,166 instructions in its tracked AMD RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 instruction set as implemented. There's a fairly important asterisk attached to that number, though: it doesn't mean the PS5's GPU is fully supported, much less that PS5 games are ready to run on your PC.

The distinction is in how AnyPS5 defines "implemented." In this case, it means the project's shader decoder recognizes an instruction. That's an essential first step, but it doesn't necessarily mean every instruction is implemented in translation to SPIR-V, never mind a guarantee that the instruction's behavior is correct in every situation, that every GPU feature is supported, or that a game's shaders will render properly. Consider the network libraries: libSceHttp is reported at 95% implementation, but the technical-debt document explicitly states that no HTTP request reaches the network in the current implementation.

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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
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Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.