Industry murmurs suggest Sony will no longer release PS5 exclusives on PC — New leadership might be willing to forgo PC revenue to fortify console platform

Sony has released PlayStation exclusives on PC for a few years, starting with Horizon: Zero Dawn back in 2020. At the time, the gap between its PS4 release and its PC launch was 3 years, but those windows have shrunk considerably, with just 8 months between Death Stranding 2's debut on both platforms. Now, it seems like Sony is reconsidering this strategy from the ground up.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schrier, speaking on the Triple Click podcast , revealed that Sony is "backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff like traditional single-player stuff on PC." He implied that Sony no longer sees PC as an important outlet for some of its titles and is ready to relinquish the revenue generated from the platform (which apparently wasn't much to begin with ).

PlayStation is renowned for its single-player story games, such as God of War and The Last of Us franchises. Still, the company also produces and/or distributes multiplayer titles like Arrowhead's highly-popular Helldivers 2 . It's only the former that Sony seems to be pivoting on, deciding to keep its AAA exclusives exclusive to the PS5, while live-service games will continue to be available as usual.

"Sony is shifting their PC strategy, absolutely," said NateTheHate on the ResetEra forums, backing up Schrier's comments. Another prominent leaker, SneakersSO, also agreed . If that's not enough, even Digital Foundry's John Linneman said he has "an inkling that [they’re] pulling away from PC," going on to add, "PC has become less important" for Sony under the current leadership .

Digital Foundry has also noted signs that PlayStation, under its new leadership, may be pulling back from its push toward PC, particularly when it comes to first party single player titles. Live service games are a different story as they need as many players as possible, so… pic.twitter.com/wfBRvJM4TbFebruary 24, 2026

Schrier brought up Insomniac's Wolverine, which is due for release this September on PS5, citing it as an example of Sony's new strategy — that game may never come out on PC. "I'm not sure how successful those PC releases were," said Schrier, implying that they didn't sell well enough to justify keeping first-party titles on the platform. Sony can afford to lose that audience to focus on fortifying its home base.

That audience has been very vocal about this development online. Scouring through a few subreddits presents wildly different perspectives on Sony's purported decision. Zooming in on r/pcmasterrace, the comments unanimously infer they would never buy a console and that Sony has foolishly given up the chance to potentially recoup their investment via a PC release. That's precisely the point.

Not everyone has a competent gaming PC, and many can't build one these days, even if they wanted to. Consoles are still a significantly cheaper entry point (barring online play fees), and Sony wants to ensure people make the jump quicker and more easily, not leaving the option open that PS5 prestige will eventually land on PC. The audience that's open to exploring different platforms is Sony's fishing ground.

The timing of the decision makes sense when you look around the gaming landscape. Nintendo is an indirect competitor, and Xbox seems pretty much done for with Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond leaving the outfit. Sony has no real rival except for PC, and with a global component crisis , even that seems to have sorted itself out for now. Valve's upcoming console-esque Steam Machine is not even in the same price bracket.

With the