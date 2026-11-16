Jailbroken PS4 runs 9-billion-parameter AI model at up to 43 tokens per second — open-source Garlic LLM bypasses drivers to talk directly to the 2013-era GPU

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It needs no PC and no internet, just a console running GoldHEN.

A black PlayStation 4 console lying flat with a DualShock 4 controller in front of it
(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)
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Developer Leonardo Alegría’s open-source project Garlic LLM lets a jailbroken PS4 run the 9-billion-parameter Qwen3.5-9B AI model offline on the console’s 2013-era GPU. The app talks to the GPU directly, and the model is shrunk to about 4.5GiB to fit in the console’s memory, running at 31 to 39 tokens per second.

The project, named after the memory the GPU reads directly — its sibling memory type is “Onion” — relies on a PS4 running GoldHEN, which is a homebrew enabler for exploited consoles. Garlic LLM is a free, single 5.66GB download, available on Hugging Face and installable through the PS4’s Package Installer, with about 6GB free needed, or 12GB if the package is first copied to the console’s internal disk. The developer tested it on a base/Slim PS4 on firmware 11.52.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.