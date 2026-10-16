Jailbroken PS5s can now run local AI models at over 100+ tokens per second — fork of PS5LM goes native, hijacks the CPU, and accesses the GPU and more RAM

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You can even chat with the LLM remotely from other devices.

One Year of Xbox Series X and PS5
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The list of things a jailbroken PS5 can do gets longer, as Reddit user u/AdIllustrious7246 posted his fork of PS5LM, a llama.cpp port on the PS5 to run AI LLMs locally, with a massive improvement, allowing PS5LM to run natively on the PS5 and utilize the GPU to run bigger AI models such as Qwen3.8-27B at 20 tokens per second.

GitHub user cobanov posted their unofficial port of llama.cpp on Reddit 14 days ago to enable jailbroken PS5s to run AI chat models locally and offline. cobanov’s version, according to u/AdIllustrious7246, runs as a payload on the CPU, limiting it to 6 GiB of memory. Running it as a payload is basically hijacking the CPU, inserting the LLM into its instructions alongside the home screen and system services; however, RAM access is limited to about 6.25 GiB because holding more would freeze the home screen. cobanov did this just to get the llama.cpp running as soon as possible, but eventually wanted to utilize the GPU so it could run larger models; however, it seems that u/AdIllustrious7246 beat him to it with his fork.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.