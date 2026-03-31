Last chance to buy a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399 and save $200 before Sony's price hikes — secure your savings today before MSRP skyrockets from $499 to $599 on April 2

With memory and storage shortages worsening, it was inevitable that Sony would raise the pricing of its PlayStation 5 consoles. But right now, you have a rare opportunity to dodge the price hike and save big before the April 2 deadline. GameStop is offering the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle for just $399.99, $100 off its MSRP. It's a deal too good to pass up, even if you don't play Fortnite.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition currently sells for $499, while the disc version goes up to $549. However, some U.S. retailers, such as GameStop, are likely clearing old stock to make way for the new units with the updated pricing. With Sony set to raise the MSRP of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition to $599.99 starting April 2, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle nets you savings up to $200.

If you’re more of a physical disc gamer, you can grab the disc drive add-on for just $79. Even after adding this accessory, your total comes to only $478. It's still cheaper than buying the standard PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at today's pricing. For perspective, after Thursday, the standard PlayStation 5 will jump to a staggering $649.99. That means you can save up to 26% by purchasing the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle with the disc drive add-on right now.

Whether you’re eyeing your first PlayStation 5 because you want to play GTA 6 or just looking for a great gift for someone, this is a good opportunity to secure Sony's console at a price that likely may never be seen again. You'll have to act quickly since GameStop is currently the only retailer to sell the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle for $399.99, as the same bundle is more expensive at other U.S. retailers.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.