Last chance to buy a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399 and save $200 before Sony's price hikes — secure your savings today before MSRP skyrockets from $499 to $599 on April 2

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Final call to get a PlayStation 5 at a steal before GTA 6 drops.

Sony PlayStation 5
(Image credit: Sony)

With memory and storage shortages worsening, it was inevitable that Sony would raise the pricing of its PlayStation 5 consoles. But right now, you have a rare opportunity to dodge the price hike and save big before the April 2 deadline. GameStop is offering the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle for just $399.99, $100 off its MSRP. It's a deal too good to pass up, even if you don't play Fortnite.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Save 20% ($100)
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was $499.99 now $399.99 at GameStop

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle includes 1,000 V-Bucks and eight exclusive cosmetics.

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If you’re more of a physical disc gamer, you can grab the disc drive add-on for just $79. Even after adding this accessory, your total comes to only $478. It's still cheaper than buying the standard PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at today's pricing. For perspective, after Thursday, the standard PlayStation 5 will jump to a staggering $649.99. That means you can save up to 26% by purchasing the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle with the disc drive add-on right now.

Whether you’re eyeing your first PlayStation 5 because you want to play GTA 6 or just looking for a great gift for someone, this is a good opportunity to secure Sony's console at a price that likely may never be seen again. You'll have to act quickly since GameStop is currently the only retailer to sell the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle for $399.99, as the same bundle is more expensive at other U.S. retailers.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.