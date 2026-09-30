Marvel's Wolverine reaches gameplay with KytyPS5 emulator — PS5 exclusive joins Ghost of Yotei in reaching gameplay, performance still in single digits

News
By
Published

Insomniac Games likely isn't working on a PC version of Marvel's Wolverine, but that might not stop PC gamers from playing it.

PS5 Dual Sense controller
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine is the hot new PS5 game right now, but that's all it is — there's no PC version in the works, and given Sony's reported decision not to bring single-player games to PC, that seems unlikely to change anytime soon. However, that doesn't mean PC gamers are out in the cold after it was confirmed that an experimental PS5 emulator has been shown to be able to run the early portions Marvel's Wolverine, though only at single-digit frame rates.

While the KytyPS5 emulator was already able to start the game up, that was all it was able to do. That was great if you just wanted to be able to move around the game's menus, but it wasn't much use beyond a proof of concept. Now, things have progressed considerably, with VideoCardz pointing to an X social media post showing the emulator rendering the game's cinematics and gameplay.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.