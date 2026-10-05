Modder brings original Xbox emulation to jailbroken PS5 — XPSemu plays Halo 2 and Forza as PS5 emulators outnumber its 15 exclusives

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Developer claims Halo 2 runs at 60fps.

One Year of Xbox Series X and PS5
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Popular Xbox emulator Xemu has just been ported to jailbroken Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. Reddit user u/Yzenxam posted a video of their PS5 running the emulator with three games installed: Forza Motorsport, Halo 2, and Crash Bandicoot. The port, playfully named XPSemu, is on their GitHub page: ZiZc3.

Original Xbox (Xemu Port) on PS5
 from r/PS5_Jailbreak
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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.