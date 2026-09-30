New PS5 Relapse jailbreak enables homebrew and Switch emulation but is hamstrung by rapidly-changing firmware revisions — jailbreak unlocks firmware 13.60, but newer games already demand firmware 14.00

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Some games may require an unsupported version of the PS5 firmware, including the new Wolverine title.

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A new PS5 jailbreak has been released with support for all PlayStation 5 consoles running firmware 7.00 through 13.60, meaning all consoles that haven't been updated within the last week or so are compatible. That includes the latest PS5 Pro console, too.

The new jailbreak, called Relapse, uses browser and kernel exploits to unlock kernel read and write access, including support for additional payloads like the homebrew enabler etaHEN.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.