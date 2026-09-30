New PS5 Relapse jailbreak enables homebrew and Switch emulation but is hamstrung by rapidly-changing firmware revisions — jailbreak unlocks firmware 13.60, but newer games already demand firmware 14.00

A new PS5 jailbreak has been released with support for all PlayStation 5 consoles running firmware 7.00 through 13.60, meaning all consoles that haven't been updated within the last week or so are compatible. That includes the latest PS5 Pro console, too.

The new jailbreak, called Relapse, uses browser and kernel exploits to unlock kernel read and write access, including support for additional payloads like the homebrew enabler etaHEN.

However, while support for consoles all the way up to firmware 13.60 opens the door to more jailbreakers than ever before, the free-for-all might be short-lived. As VideoCardz reports, some games are already requiring the latest 14.00 firmware in order to download updates.

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One example is the new Marvel's Wolverine game, with gamers reporting that the disc-based version requires PS5 firmware version 13.40. Downloading the latest 1.001.005 game update bumps the required firmware to version 13.60, which shouldn't be a problem for the Relapse jailbreak. But the fly in the ointment appears to be the digital version of the game. Some gamers have reported that the same update for the digital version of the game requires firmware version 14.00, pushing the PS5 beyond the firmware supported by Relapse.

This news leaves PS5 jailbreakers with a familiar Catch-22 situation. Some games, especially future releases, may require a newer version of the PS5 firmware in order to run. But installing those newer PS5 firmwares will break the jailbreak, giving gamers a decision to make — do they want to play the latest games or maintain their jailbreak?

Marvel's Wolverine aside, there are a number of reasons that gamers may wish to jailbreak their PS5 or PS5 Pro consoles. Doing so bypasses Sony's software restrictions, giving gamers the chance to install and run non-standard software and games. That can include pirated titles, of course, but it also means that emulators, including one for Nintendo Switch games, and mods can be used on a PlayStation. Naturally, those who choose to do this accept the inherent risks involved and do so at their own risk.

More information about Relapse can be found on the jailbreak's GitHub page.

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