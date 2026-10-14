PS5 homebrew storefront with over 1,600 free PS5 and PS4 games taken down by Sony — company plays piracy whack-a-mole as two further repos spring up

Overdrive, a homebrew games library offering over 1,600 PS4 and PS5 games, went viral after a video of its demonstration on X by Edigax caught online attention. Shortly after the influx of attention the Overdrive project received, it was shut down, reportedly after the developer received a cease-and-desist letter in an X post by Oliver Darko . However, two GitHub repositories have taken its place, reviving the project after one day of downtime.

🚨 NEW: Lawyers of Sony Interactive Entertainment reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to PS5 jailbreak hackers of OVERDRIVE, an illegal online app which offered more than 1,600 PS4 & PS5 games as free downloads. As for now the storefront is closed. https://t.co/WU2Duccw6hOctober 13, 2026

The storefront for jailbroken PS5 models was released on GitHub on October 9, with reception being relatively tame. It was only after Edigax, a popular jailbreak installation tutorial account, posted their video on X for Overdrive’s installation on October 12 that it went viral, receiving over 7.9 million views with over 600 comments, many commenting on how Sony deserves this over their controversial effort to produce no physical copies of games: “Only digital, as Sony wanted,” one commenter says.

This is Unbelievable: Play Has No Limits https://t.co/dfh9grLyxZOctober 11, 2026

A day after the project went viral, Sony reportedly sent the developer a cease-and-desist letter and had it shut down. There are no concrete sources for this cease-and-desist, but it likely doesn’t matter because just a day later, like a single-headed hydra getting its head cut, two more popped up in its place; one is a fork of the original, while the other is a clone of the original under a different account.

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The jailbreak community seems keen to preserve this homebrew because of its incredible library and as a protest against Sony’s business practices, making it unlikely that Sony will ever get rid of this problem for good. If Sony manages to take down another, more will likely pop up in its place.

The PS5 jailbreaking community has been on a roll in the past few weeks since the Relapse jailbreak’s release on September 29. Since then, an influx of homebrew apps has been developed, including a range of emulators, launchers, and streaming apps; even Xbox Cloud Gaming runs natively on the PS5. It seems that this giant library of PS4 and PS5 games, easily accessible and completely free, is the climax of the past month’s notable releases that finally caught Sony's attention.

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