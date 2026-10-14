PS5 homebrew storefront with over 1,600 free PS5 and PS4 games taken down by Sony — company plays piracy whack-a-mole as two further repos spring up

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Only digital, as Sony wanted.

Sony PS5 store
(Image credit: Getty / Future Publishing)

Overdrive, a homebrew games library offering over 1,600 PS4 and PS5 games, went viral after a video of its demonstration on X by Edigax caught online attention. Shortly after the influx of attention the Overdrive project received, it was shut down, reportedly after the developer received a cease-and-desist letter in an X post by Oliver Darko. However, two GitHub repositories have taken its place, reviving the project after one day of downtime.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.