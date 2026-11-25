The PlayStation 5 cooling system isn't an ideal design. Users report that it can run pretty loud with heavy loads and that it has a tendency to overheat easily because of dust buildup. The recent release of GTA VI revealed that many gamers needed to give their consoles a dusting or TIM replacement. But a Swiss YouTube tech enthusiast by the name of Nico wanted a more permanent fix for the issue, so he engineered an entirely custom PS5 build with a watchmaker's precision.

The final build uses a Phanteks XT V3 case, a small NZXT power supply, a Lian-Li Hydroshift II 360-mm CLC, and a pleasantly excessive number of fans. Oh, right, and there's a PlayStation 5 Pro at the center of it all. Nico shared the details of this wild custom build with Tom's Hardware.

The PS5 doesn't have a conventional ATX power adapter, but it only needs 12V power to run. As a solution, Nico split two PCIe power connectors into their respective positive and negative leads, then soldered them in parallel to a 4.5 mm cable and lug to wire directly to the console's motherboard. He wired the case's power switch to bridge the PS_ON and ATX pins, mirroring the paper-clip trick that us PC builders use. The PS5 itself then can be turned on normally via the controller.

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Nico's first revision of this project used a custom loop with a pump he wired to the PS5's PWM fan control. That made the pump run too fast, though, and for our precision-minded friend, this wouldn't do.

To improve on his design, he looked far and wide and found the Lian-Li Hydroshift II 360mm LCD-C. This cooler only requires the power supply to be on to operate, and Nico particularly likes its integrated knob control, which changes the displayed information when it's turned left and adjusts the RGB LED lighting when it's turned right.

The fan sets Nico used came from Jonsbo, one of which is standard flow and one reverse, the latter of which is presumably for intake purposes. These are managed by a no-name controller off AliExpress with a remote, wired to one of the PSU's SATA power ports. He also wired the case USB-C port directly to the console's board as well.

The most significant time investment for Nico, though, were the custom 3D-printed parts he devised, namely the I/O shield, motherboard support, and cold-plate bracket. He didn't have prior CAD experience, so he reports that the entire process across his first iteration and revised builds took 80 to 120 hours to fully figure out. He expects that an experienced person would need 20-30 hours total for the mod.

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As for the cost, well, Nico says it's not much of a value. He notes that he essentially did the build twice, and estimates his costs across both builds at 800-1000 CHF, or $960 to $1200, including the value of failed 3D prints. Using his parts list and 3D printer files, though, we guesstimate that the price tag would stand at about $375 for the perfected attempt.

You can check out all the build guides for this mod on Nico's dedicated Youtube channel, though he doesn't appear to have uploaded the latest revision yet. In any event, we applaud Nico's clean build.

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