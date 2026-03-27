Sony increasing PlayStation 5 prices across all consoles, starting April 2 — PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition receive $100 hikes, while PS5 Pro will now sell for $900
The PlayStation Portal is also affected.
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The global component crisis has reached an inflection point where even consoles, historically a bastion of affordability against the fluctuating PC market, are now affected. Sony has just announced that all PlayStation 5 models are receiving price hikes, going into effect from April 2, 2026. It's your last chance to buy a PS5 or a PS Portal, because they're about to get $100 to $150 more expensive in just a few days.
- Buy PlayStation 5 Digital (slim)
- Buy PlayStation 5 Disc (slim)
- Buy PlayStation 5 Pro
- Buy PlayStation Portal
The base PlayStation 5 with a disc drive is now $649.99, up from $549.99, while the digital edition will now cost $599.99, up from $499.99. Both of those face only $100 hikes, but the PlayStation 5 Pro is $150 more expensive now, going from $749.99 to 899.99. Remember, the PS5 Pro doesn't come with a disc drive either. The PlayStation Portal, on the other hand, is now $249.99, up $50 from its original $199.99 price.
Sony says these changes were necessary given the current economic climate and that the company understands the community vitriol that'll stem from this decision. The PlayStation 5 already received another price hike in August 2025, where all models were made $50 more expensive. The new prices announced today are sure to upset many, but they won't surprise most of us.
This announcement comes at a time when most of the world, not just the tech industry, is reeling from an economic and political crisis tied to the Iran-U.S. war. The Strait of Hormuz, a major trade route in the Gulf region responsible for carrying a large chunk of the global oil supply, is still closed. The conflict is showing no signs of fizzling out.
The chipmaking sector is on the verge of facing a helium crisis, impacting the manufacturing process of silicon used in all sorts of devices around us. That includes the APUs Sony puts inside its PlayStation 5 consoles, and the future chip that'll power the PS6 and Microsoft's Project Helix. Let's not even get started on the memory shortage that the AI boom already caused, driving RAM and SSD prices up by as much as 500%.
Prices for PlayStation 5 consoles have risen in the UK, Europe, and Japan as well, so countries that import units from there will also experience the inflation soon. In Europe, the PS5 Pro will cost €899.99 from next week; that translates to a whopping $1,037. In the UK, at least, Sony offers PS5 rental services through a third-party vendor, and we assume they'll start to get a lot more popular now.
We've previously talked about how the upcoming Steam Machine isn't trying to hit console-level prices, but seeing what's happening to those in real time, one can only wonder the situation Valve is in.
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Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
If you have the know-how to build your own, you could build a respectable PC for about the same price as the PS5 Pro.
The Pro mid-cycle refreshes are comparatively niche, premium devices.
If anything, the pricing has been fine, although made worse by tariffs, AI, and wars. But it's the game prices locked to one storefront and subscriptions (PlayStation Plus) that tend to make console ownership expensive.
https://www.microcenter.com/product/699677/powerspec-g528-gaming-pc
Sure, but it went down in price as time went on. Have we ever seen console prices go up before? It's a different world.
linux is free. (and you can use steams os if amd for gaming)
and MS doesn't really care if you buy windows or use it unlicensed (the #1 way to get it is hosted proudly on github...which MS owns)
back to topic:
next gen consoles wont sell much unless tech prices come down & these hikes only prove that the next gen will be hundreds higher than current gen.
I'm concerned with how much everything has been increasing lately. Game consoles, PC hardware, streaming services, utility bills...everything has been going up by double-digit percentages in most cases. I'm not assigning blame here; just concerned about how this is affecting family and friends.
No wonder MS noped out of the console business faster than you can update your console over fiber.
The #1 way is to get it from the official site and just not activate it...
Strictly this is not legal but nobody cares.
Gaming has always been luxury, prices always where high, some consoles would get subsidized by the companies making them cheaper but that doesn't mean that they where cheap.
Also everybody can enjoy gaming, older consoles are dirt cheap and the games still hold up very well.