Sony increasing PlayStation 5 prices across all consoles, starting April 2 — PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition receive $100 hikes, while PS5 Pro will now sell for $900

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The PlayStation Portal is also affected.

PlayStation 5 Pro
(Image credit: Sony)

The global component crisis has reached an inflection point where even consoles, historically a bastion of affordability against the fluctuating PC market, are now affected. Sony has just announced that all PlayStation 5 models are receiving price hikes, going into effect from April 2, 2026. It's your last chance to buy a PS5 or a PS Portal, because they're about to get $100 to $150 more expensive in just a few days.

Sony says these changes were necessary given the current economic climate and that the company understands the community vitriol that'll stem from this decision. The PlayStation 5 already received another price hike in August 2025, where all models were made $50 more expensive. The new prices announced today are sure to upset many, but they won't surprise most of us.

This announcement comes at a time when most of the world, not just the tech industry, is reeling from an economic and political crisis tied to the Iran-U.S. war. The Strait of Hormuz, a major trade route in the Gulf region responsible for carrying a large chunk of the global oil supply, is still closed. The conflict is showing no signs of fizzling out.

The chipmaking sector is on the verge of facing a helium crisis, impacting the manufacturing process of silicon used in all sorts of devices around us. That includes the APUs Sony puts inside its PlayStation 5 consoles, and the future chip that'll power the PS6 and Microsoft's Project Helix. Let's not even get started on the memory shortage that the AI boom already caused, driving RAM and SSD prices up by as much as 500%.

Prices for PlayStation 5 consoles have risen in the UK, Europe, and Japan as well, so countries that import units from there will also experience the inflation soon. In Europe, the PS5 Pro will cost €899.99 from next week; that translates to a whopping $1,037. In the UK, at least, Sony offers PS5 rental services through a third-party vendor, and we assume they'll start to get a lot more popular now.

We've previously talked about how the upcoming Steam Machine isn't trying to hit console-level prices, but seeing what's happening to those in real time, one can only wonder the situation Valve is in.

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Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MG1103
    The original PlayStation was the last console I've owned. I've been on PC ever since. I honestly had no idea consoles were this much money.

    If you have the know-how to build your own, you could build a respectable PC for about the same price as the PS5 Pro.
    Reply
  • usertests
    MG1103 said:
    The original PlayStation was the last console I've owned. I've been on PC ever since. I honestly had no idea consoles were this much money.
    PS1 was $299 in 1994, or $630 in 2025 dollars. Not far off from a base PS5.

    The Pro mid-cycle refreshes are comparatively niche, premium devices.

    If anything, the pricing has been fine, although made worse by tariffs, AI, and wars. But it's the game prices locked to one storefront and subscriptions (PlayStation Plus) that tend to make console ownership expensive.
    Reply
  • MG1103
    With inflation I can see where it makes sense but naturally my eyes gravitated to the one with the $900 price tag :oops:
    Reply
  • magbarn
    MG1103 said:
    The original PlayStation was the last console I've owned. I've been on PC ever since. I honestly had no idea consoles were this much money.

    If you have the know-how to build your own, you could build a respectable PC for about the same price as the PS5 Pro.
    I assume that's using AM4 and a B580 build? That's not including Windows license either. Not sure how you're hitting $900 unless you're getting used components in this crappy economy.
    Reply
  • MG1103
    I'm at work so I don't have time to really look but here's a pre-build from MC for $999
    https://www.microcenter.com/product/699677/powerspec-g528-gaming-pc
    Reply
  • Thunder64
    usertests said:
    PS1 was $299 in 1994, or $630 in 2025 dollars. Not far off from a base PS5.

    The Pro mid-cycle refreshes are comparatively niche, premium devices.

    If anything, the pricing has been fine, although made worse by tariffs, AI, and wars. But it's the game prices locked to one storefront and subscriptions (PlayStation Plus) that tend to make console ownership expensive.

    Sure, but it went down in price as time went on. Have we ever seen console prices go up before? It's a different world.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    magbarn said:
    That's not including Windows license either.
    optional.
    linux is free. (and you can use steams os if amd for gaming)
    and MS doesn't really care if you buy windows or use it unlicensed (the #1 way to get it is hosted proudly on github...which MS owns)

    back to topic:
    next gen consoles wont sell much unless tech prices come down & these hikes only prove that the next gen will be hundreds higher than current gen.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    Yikes! These are MASSIVE increases! I do not want to hear any economist or politician or ANYONE lecture me about the rate of inflation. Gaming is my escape, and the idea that gaming is getting priced upward into the luxury good zone is not acceptable. Everyone should be able to enjoy gaming.

    I'm concerned with how much everything has been increasing lately. Game consoles, PC hardware, streaming services, utility bills...everything has been going up by double-digit percentages in most cases. I'm not assigning blame here; just concerned about how this is affecting family and friends.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    Good luck to you Sony, you're gonna need it....
    No wonder MS noped out of the console business faster than you can update your console over fiber.
    hotaru251 said:
    (the #1 way to get it is hosted proudly on github...which MS owns)
    The #1 way is to get it from the official site and just not activate it...
    Strictly this is not legal but nobody cares.
    bigdragon said:
    Yikes! These are MASSIVE increases! I do not want to hear any economist or politician or ANYONE lecture me about the rate of inflation. Gaming is my escape, and the idea that gaming is getting priced upward into the luxury good zone is not acceptable. Everyone should be able to enjoy gaming.
    Gaming has always been luxury, prices always where high, some consoles would get subsidized by the companies making them cheaper but that doesn't mean that they where cheap.
    Also everybody can enjoy gaming, older consoles are dirt cheap and the games still hold up very well.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Thunder64 said:
    Sure, but it went down in price as time went on. Have we ever seen console prices go up before? It's a different world.
    That it is. May you live in exciting times.
    Reply